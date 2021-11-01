FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Celebrates Ten Years In London

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon celebrated the start of its tenth birthday in London's West End on 30 October 2021. To mark the occasion, and due to popular demand, the producers have added Sunday matinees for the rest of the current run at the Radisson Blu Edwardian in Bloomsbury, with the final performance on 19 December 2021.

A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since it was born in Australia in 1997. As London's longest running immersive show, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem. Expect the unexpected!

The company of actors (ten in total in London) include; Stanley Eldridge, Jack Baldwin and Dave Tremaine alternating as 'Basil'; Kat Mary, Nerine Skinner, Karina Garnett and Rebecca Norris alternating as 'Sybil'; Oliver Ford, Leigh Kelly and Tony Clegg as 'Manuel'.

Born in Australia in April 1997, devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average in the UK alone. 2021 has already seen runs at Sydney Opera House, Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, with tours in Ireland, Scandinavia, and Australia yet to come.

In October 2009, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience played its first performance in London: a sold-out weekend in Covent Garden. The next two years saw sold out summer seasons of six weeks. Then, in 2012, the show opened its first London West End residency at Charing Cross Hotel (now Amba Hotel Charing Cross). Since opening, the cast have performed to notable guests including Fawlty Towers' very own Andrew Sachs, John McEnroe, Stefan Edberg, and England footballer Joe Cole, as well as taking a pop-up version of their restaurant on the London Underground and to a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.