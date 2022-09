FANE Passes on the Programming Baton of London's Crazy Coqs

Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End will be renamed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

September 9, 2022

With only 8 weeks to go, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, has so far been seen by over 250,000 people in the West End making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE began previews on 3 May 2022 with an official opening on 17 May 2022. The musical last played the Dominion Theatre 26 years ago, closing in 1996, and was as popular and busy this time round, as it was then.