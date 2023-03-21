Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour

Eventim Apollo tickets are available via the venue's pre-sale now and on general sale on Thursday 23rd March.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024. The news arrives following multiple shows, including London's Royal Festival Hall on the 19th May, selling-out for the Spring UK & Ireland leg which starts this week on Thursday 23rd March.

After releasing his first critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special and book, plus subsequently playing internationally to sell-out crowds including his debut USA tour (with 2 sold-out shows in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival), the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Phil will now explore race, family, nipples, and everything else that's been going on in his Philly little life over 63 shows across the country, playing to a total capacity of 75, 000+ tickets.

Phil's previous critically acclaimed live show, Philly Philly Wang Wang, broke records at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, selling out its entire run before the festival even began, and additionally sold-out a final extra show in the 750-seater Pleasance Grand. His ensuing national tour was extended due to phenomenal demand and included two shows at the London Palladium. Also due to demand, Phil returned to play a sold-out show at New York's Gramercy Theatre in December last year.

Eventim Apollo tickets are available via the venue's pre-sale now and on general sale on Thursday 23rd March at philwang.co.uk

On-screen, Phil was the first UK comedian to tape and release a Netflix Original stand-up comedy special during the pandemic with Philly Philly Wang Wang and the only non-US comedian spotlighted on That's My Time With David Letterman (Netflix), adding to countless show credits including Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC), hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central), The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice (C4) and series 7 of Taskmaster (DAVE). Previously, Phil recorded a fifteen-minute stand-up special for Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup, one of only two non-US acts in the series. He also recently appeared in a recurring guest role in Amy Schumer's comedy-drama series Life & Beth (Hulu).

As an author, Phil released his first book, Sidesplitter, last year to critical acclaim, featuring on The Times and Sunday Times' Books of the Year list. In this combined comic memoir and observational essay, he reflects on his experiences as a Eurasian man in the West and in the East.

On audio, Phil has written and starred in his own Radio 4 special, Wangsplaining which won Best Scripted Comedy (Longform) at the 2020 BBC Audio Awards, and in two series of Daphne Sounds Expensive for Radio 4 with his Foster's Newcomer Award nominated sketch trio, Daphne. He has also fronted an original audio series on Audible called Phil Wang Hates Horror, co-hosts the hit podcast BudPod, and presented an episode of Radio 4's Archive Hour entitled Disorienting.




