Extra Dates Added For Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW in the West End

The production is currently running at the Ambassadors Theatre, where its run must end on 21 January.

Jan. 06, 2023 Â 
Two extra performances have been announced for the West End run of Liz Kingsman's critically acclaimed, smash-hit One Woman Show - 11 and 18 January at 9.30pm due to unprecedented demand. The production is currently running at the Ambassadors Theatre, where its run must end on 21 January.

Following sensational critical acclaim One Woman Show played sold out runs at Soho Theatre London and Traverse Theatre Edinburgh and was called "the single hottest ticket in the capital right now" (Time Out).

Liz Kingsman's Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show within a show is "an uproarious spoof" (Telegraph) of the genre it borrows its title from, and was listed as The Guardian's Number 1 Comedy Event of 2021.

A bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives, this blurb will nail down nothing. This is a show so unflinching you'll be begging for a flinch.

Trigger warning: contains blinding ambition.

Liz Kingsman is an actor and writer, and creator of the Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated One Woman Show. She can currently be seen in the second season of critically acclaimed French political satire Parlement on France 2, and Down From London, streaming on Topic (US), which she co-created and wrote with Sharon Horgan's Merman Productions based on an award-winning short film. Previous acting credits include BAFTA-nominated ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, Borderline on Netflix, and topical Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys. She is this year's winner of the Times Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts South Bank Awards, and was named in The Evening Standard and The Observer's Faces to Watch in 2022.

Adam Brace directs. He is Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. In comedy he has developed a varied range of work including 8 Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, 2 Herald Angel Award-winners, 2 nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award and 2 Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (Drama Desk Nominee 2022) currently extended six times Off-Broadway; Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee (Fringe First 2022, Soho Theatre this autumn); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Other credits include Ahir Shah's HBO Max special Dots and Creative Supervisor on two series of Soho Theatre Live on Amazon Prime. Previously he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.

One Woman Show was originally produced at the Soho Theatre and Traverse Theatre by Country Mile Productions.




