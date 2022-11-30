Exclusive Presale for A LITTLE LIFE at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Exclusive Presale for A Little Life: tickets from just £18

James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester) stars in the theatrical event of 2023 as visionary director Ivo van Hove (Network, A View from the Bridge) stages the English language premiere of A Little Life, his acclaimed production of the million-copy bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara (To Paradise, Booker Prize Shortlist for A Little Life).

The much-anticipated play also stars Luke Thompson (Bridgerton, Hamlet), Omari Douglas (It's A Sin, Constellations), Zach Wyatt (The Witcher, I and You), Elliot Cowan (The Crown, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye, Equus), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure, The Doctor), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies, The Kite Runner).

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.

Exclusive Presale Period: 30 November - 04 December