Equity UK Releases Guide for Members on Returning to Work in Live Performance

Equity has released a briefing for its members via its website on guidelines for returning to work in live performance.

The Equity website goes into detail about what work should look like; singing, wind and brass; working for yourself; working for a Producer/engager; and more.

The Equity website shared:

"We are now at Stage Three, with outdoor performances cleared to resume from Saturday 11th July. This briefing is in two parts - the first will cover what you need to know if you are working for other people (such as if you are working as a performer or stage manager in a production, or if you are hired to direct, choreograph or design a production), and the second section will cover what you need to know if you are working for yourself (such as if you are promoting your own act as a children's/families entertainer, magician, tribute act or comedian etc).

Dancers should be aware that studios are cleared to re-open fully from 25th July, and are required to follow the government guidance for providers of grassroots sports/leisure facilities. If you are working as a dancer or choreographer and your work will require time in the studio then this guidance should be referred to alongside the guidance for Live Performance.

If you are working in schools, you should also take note of the Government guidance for schools and educational settings. The school will have its own risk assessment, and you should ask to see a copy of this to inform your own preparations.

Producers, engagers and others looking to contract Equity members and other professionals on their projects/productions will need to seek advice from management associations such as the ITC and UK Theatre as this guidance is aimed at workers and will not provide the level of detail producers/engagers will require."

Read the full briefing HERE.

