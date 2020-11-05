Equity Responds To Chancellor's Extension Of Furlough Scheme

"The Chancellor isn't listening," said Equity General Secretary Paul W Fleming.

In response to the Chancellor's announcement today that the furlough scheme will be extended until March, with a review in January, Equity General Secretary Paul W Fleming has released a statement.

The statement can be read in full below:

"The Chancellor isn't listening. We said we needed stability until Spring. Instead he's built a cliff edge in January. We said we needed the excluded - 40% of Equity members - included. Instead he's excluded everyone for September and October.

"Equity members living under longstanding local lockdowns across the UK, parents, carers, members of colour, d/Deaf and disabled members, older members, working class members - these are the people the Government cares about the least. But they are who our union will shout for the most."

