EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces Plans For West End, UK Tour, and Global Productions

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has announced its plans for Autumn 2021 and beyond. In the West End, where the show has recently celebrated its 1000th performance, Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be extending for a month playing until 26 September before taking a pause and returning to the West End in 2022. The UK Tour will recommence its travels around the country, opening at The Lowry from 1 September and visiting 24 venues including a four-week Christmas season in Brighton. The tour will also pause for six weeks in January as the show opens in Los Angeles for a run at the prestigious Ahmanson Theatre. The UK tour will then recommence playing to end May 2022. A second UK tour is planned for 2023.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is also going global! It opens in Japan in August 2021, returns to South Korea in 2022 and productions are planned for South America, Australia, Italy, Holland and other European countries.

Since opening in the West End in November 2017, the show has launched the careers of many young talented performers who, having made their professional or West End stage debuts in the production, have gone on to exciting new roles in theatre, TV and film. The creators and producers of Everybody's Talking About Jamie look forward to discovering many more talented young performers as the show continues its journey.

The major new film Everybody's Talking About Jamie made by New Regency, Film4 and Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant, will be released globally on Amazon Prime on 17 September 2021.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "Everybody's Talking About Jamie has come a long way from its debut in Sheffield in 2017! We are delighted to be taking our story round the world and continuing to bring fun and joy and a great night out for audiences in London and across the UK for many years to come."

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and reopened at the Apollo Theatre in the West End on 20 May 2021, with tickets on sale to 26th September 2021. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has won 8 major theatre awards, including the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical and the Attitude Culture Award 2017, and was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards. Most recently the show won Best Original Cast Recording at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards. Everybody's Talking About Jamie commenced its first UK Tour in February 2020 starting at the Sheffield Crucible where the show had originally played 3 years previously, however, the tour was cut short due to COVID-19. The UK tour restarts at The Lowry, Salford Quays, on 1 September 2021.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie was screened live from the Apollo Theatre into over 500 cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European territories on Thursday 5 July 2018, it was screened in cinemas across the US, Canada and Australia in November 2018 and then there was an encore cinema screening across the UK on 29 January 2019. Everybody's Talking About Jamie won the Event Cinema Campaign of the Year at the Screen Awards 2018. The official West End cast recording was released digitally worldwide and on CD in the UK on Friday 27 April 2018 and won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Original Cast Recording in 2019.

