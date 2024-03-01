EP Featuring Live Tracks From CABARET Will Be Released Next Week

A new EP featuring live performances of songs from Cabaret in London will be released next week! The album includes live renditions of "Willkommen", "Don’t Tell Mama", "I Don’t Care Much" and "Cabaret" performed by Jake Shears and Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR.

The album was recorded during a special that was held at London’s legendary Maida Vale studios for BBC Radio 2 in December.

Pre-order the album, which will be released on 8 March, here.

A cast album was previously released for the production in 2021, featuring original stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The album can be purchased here.

About Cabaret

As previously announced, actress and model Cara Delevingne will play ‘Sally Bowles’, Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway will play ‘The Emcee and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay will play ‘Clifford Bradshaw’ from 11 March 2024.

Check out the photos of the new cast in rehearsal below!

The cast also includes Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie.Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Completing the company are Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt. The Broadway production of CABARET starring Eddie Redmayneand Gayle Rankin will open at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre in April.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae