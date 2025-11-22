Glaswegians invited to Panto Town as Glasgow 850 finishes with festive flourish

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Glaswegians are being urged to embrace the unique spirit of the city's pantomime with the launch of Get You in Panto Town – a celebration of the city's beloved cultural phenomenon, marking a festive finale to the year-long Glasgow 850 programme.

The initiative unites four of the city's leading theatres – The Citizens Theatre, The King's Theatre, The Pavilion and The Tron – to shine a collective spotlight on the joy, humour, magic and community spirit that Christmas shows bring to Glasgow each festive season.

Glasgow 850 is proudly championing the unique, gallus, energy of its city's panto – a cultural institution that has brought generations of families and friends together for more than 100 years. A unique form of family-friendly musical theatre, known for its humorous take on traditional fairytales, pantomime has been a staple of Scottish cultural life each winter since the 1800s.

A magical first taste of theatre for many, and packed with local 'in' jokes, parochial twists, audience participation, and larger than life costumes, panto is a symbol of the city's vibrant cultural identity and a feel-good, cherished experience for tens of thousands annually (oh yes it is).

People are encouraged to take pride in the city's 'fandabeedosy' tradition and recognise its vital role in the arts sector and local economy, sharing what they love about panto, contributing to their legacy, or even starting their own traditions which reflect the joy of Glasgow panto.

Get You In Panto Town rounds off a year of reflection and celebration for Glasgow's 850th birthday, which has seen Glaswegians at home and around the world unite through special events, shared stories and future aspirations.

Glasgow theatres' festive offerings are a major driver for the city's economy, increasing footfall in the city centre and supporting local businesses, from restaurants to retail.

Get You in Panto Town will run as part of the city's wider Get You In Town initiative which aims to highlight the city centre as the natural place to gather and socialise for people all over the Glasgow area.

The campaign promotes Glasgow as a premier destination for culture and leisure activities, encouraging the use of public transport to make the festive experience easier, greener and more accessible for everyone.

The collaboration between four leading Glasgow theatres also highlights the role of the sector in nurturing the next generation of creative talent, both on and off stage.

Baillie Christie, City Convener for Culture, Sport and International Relations said: "Glasgow is the home of panto so it's only fitting to end our birthday year with a campaign that captures our unmistakable Glaswegian spirit. Panto is a source of deep pride for our city and we can all identify with the feelings of nostalgia, warmth and fun when we think of a trip to the panto. This cultural phenomenon gets audience members of all ages laughing and reminds us why Glasgow is regarded as one of the funniest cities in the world.

"Pantomimes inspire future generations and make a significant contribution to the city's economy. Let's Raise the Curtain and head to Weegie Panto Town this winter - you'll find winter magic, laughter and maybe even love as you search for a glass slipper, not to mention be able to enjoy all the city has to offer and support a cherished tradition that brings families and communities together."

James Haworth, Theatre Director of the King's Theatre, Glasgow said: "The King's is thrilled to be part of Glasgow 850's Get You In Panto Town campaign, marking the long-standing connection between Glasgow's audiences and our much-loved pantomimes in this historic year of celebration. For over 60 years we have welcomed Glaswegians through the doors of the King's Theatre to share in the excitement of the festive period, and we are proud to be part of so many families' holiday traditions – oh yes we are!"

Jamie Gordon, Theatre Director of The Pavillion, said: "We're absolutely thrilled that the Pavilion Theatre is part of Glasgow 850's celebrations. Get You In Panto Town encapsulates everything that makes a Glasgow panto special: a joyous celebration of laughter, magic, and community spirit. It feels wonderful to share in that tradition as Glasgow marks this incredible milestone."

Jemima Levick, Artistic Director at Tron Theatre said: "We love Panto season at the Tron. Not just because our building fizzes with energy, but because the whole of Glasgow buzzes at this time of year. Glasgow does Panto like no other, and we're delighted to be celebrating alongside our panto pals (and baddies!) from across the city."

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director at Citizens Theatre said: "At the Citz, our Christmas show offers an alternative to panto, but it shares the same sense of magic, mischief and community that panto captures so brilliantly. Beauty and the Beast is a joyful, musical adventure that celebrates being bold, being kind, and being gloriously yourself – everything that makes Glasgow special at this time of year."

The campaign will feature initiatives such as a historical exhibition charting panto's evolution being held in the City Chambers, competitions to win free tickets and collaborations with restaurants and shops and transport providers all designed to celebrate the magic that rounds off the year in glittering style.

Pantos are running at venues across Glasgow until January 2025. For more information visit glasgow850.com/panto

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.