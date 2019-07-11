EDINBURGH 2019: Reuben Kaye Q&A

BWW catches up with Reuben Kaye to chat about the two shows he is bringing to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about your show Reuben Kaye.

How do I distill the the great majesty of the night sky into a sentence? How do I reduce the enormity of a galaxy into a few measly words? How do I have a driver's license after what happened on that highway? How am I still walking after that night with the Argentinian Men's Waterpolo team? How are they? Some questions can never be answered. But to describe the show... I would say halfway between an haute couture runway show and a cry for help.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

In all honesty? An incredibly feeble and preferably unwell 98 year old billionaire with a soft spot for 34 year old men in makeup with daddy issues.

Having performed at the festival before do you think you know what to expect from it?

PTSD, crippling debt and if my last visit is anything to go by, a strong course of antibiotics after a lovely afternoon with a French-Canadian acrobat who's name escapes me... But I assure you, the back of his head is etched into my corneas.

What have you been up to since your last performance in Edinburgh?

Singapore, Paris, New York... All cities that haven't called to book me. It's been a rollercoaster. specifically that one in China that collapsed injuring several children.

And you have a second show at the festival too?

I do indeed and may I praise you on the subtlety of that segue! Along with the award winning cry for help that is my solo show, I'm bringing my late night variety show The Kaye Hole to Edinburgh. It's unashamedly queer, messy, rough and sexy. It's church for people who have no place in heaven and a safe place for dangerous people. A late night club featuring the best and most diverse acts of the fringe letting loose and backed by my band The Preferred Pronouns. It's what the world needs and what your parents warned you about and I can't wait to let it loose on the good people of Edinburgh and the 3 million tourists who are responsible for the exorbitant rental increases during the month of August.

Reuben Kaye is bringing Reuben Kaye and The Kaye Hole to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo credit: Ayesha Hussain

