EDINBURGH 2019: Pick Of The Programme- Musicals
With nearly 4,000 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, it can be a little overwhelming to select which shows to see. BWW reviewer Natalie O'Donoghue has narrowed down her top ten picks in the musicals section of the programme.
Friendsical: A Parody Musical About Friends
A new parody musical, inspired by the iconic TV show. When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his true love? Featuring original songs: (He's her) Lobster!, Richard's Moustache and You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut and a dinosaur convention. What could possibly go wrong?
Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical
Enter the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fuelled by passion, the step-siblings bet on destroying an innocent girl. As they weave a web of secrets and temptation, they become entangled in the cruellest game of all: love. The cult movie you love laced with '90s classics including Britney, Christina, *NSYNC and REM, all performed live.
Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch
Disney villain. Octo-woman. Plus-size icon. But who is the woman behind the tentacles? From the multi award-winning Fat Rascal Theatre, creators of sell-out hit musicals Buzz and Vulvarine, comes the untold story of Ursula the sea witch. It's time to take the plunge as we reveal what really happened under the sea, in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.