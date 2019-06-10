EDINBURGH 2019: Pick Of The Programme- Musicals

With nearly 4,000 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, it can be a little overwhelming to select which shows to see. BWW reviewer Natalie O'Donoghue has narrowed down her top ten picks in the musicals section of the programme.

Friendsical: A Parody Musical About Friends

A new parody musical, inspired by the iconic TV show. When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his true love? Featuring original songs: (He's her) Lobster!, Richard's Moustache and You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut and a dinosaur convention. What could possibly go wrong?

Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical

Enter the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fuelled by passion, the step-siblings bet on destroying an innocent girl. As they weave a web of secrets and temptation, they become entangled in the cruellest game of all: love. The cult movie you love laced with '90s classics including Britney, Christina, *NSYNC and REM, all performed live.

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

Disney villain. Octo-woman. Plus-size icon. But who is the woman behind the tentacles? From the multi award-winning Fat Rascal Theatre, creators of sell-out hit musicals Buzz and Vulvarine, comes the untold story of Ursula the sea witch. It's time to take the plunge as we reveal what really happened under the sea, in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

Grab your Bag for Life, stick your pound-shaped keyrings into the trolley and step inside The Supermarket for a freshly baked musical treat. Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area is an original comedy-musical from Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society (SiX, Hot Gay Time Machine) by Laurence T-Stannard and Cambridge Footlights Amaya Holman and Jamie Bisping. Get ready for an absurd hour of hilarious songs, heartwarming characters and some taste-the-difference hummus that is dangerously close to its expiry date. Expect chuckles. Expect brioche. Expect the unexpected (item in the bagging area).

Eilidh stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach, changing her life forever. Epic storytelling, intimately staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score. The cast live-record and layer their voices to create an ethereal adventure for the ears and imagination.

This comedic musical revue reveals everything you could want to know about being a musical theatre performer... if only there were any who'd admit it. Covering the journey from wide-eyed drama student to brattish diva, or past-it chorus member, or bitter has-been (or never-was), this show lifts the lid on awful auditions, debilitating dance routines, mid-performance mishaps, and backstage backstabbing - plus those magical moments that make it all worthwhile.

When you leave here, everything else will be exactly the same. The only thing that's changed is you.' Based on personal experience, Rust follows Evie over the course of a month in a rehab centre as she starts to rebuild herself from rock bottom. The company behind SiX brings this moving and life-affirming original musical about addiction, mental health services and recovery to the Fringe.

Your favourite movies - musicalised! And you choose! Top Gun, Die Hard or Jurassic Park from the critically acclaimed Los Angeles comedy company, 30 Minute Musicals. With over 16 musical parodies of cult classic films under their belt, 30MM brings three favourites to Fringe. Each night the audience will vote on which "movie" they want to see - done in 30 minutes, featuring original music and all the laughs you can stand!

Amazing fusion of R'n'B and gospel telling the unmissable true tale of an 1850s Virginia slave who mails himself to freedom in a box. 'Astounding a capella - standing ovation' (Fest). Performed for over 30,000 people from NYC, it's a crowd-pleaser that shines a light on our capacity to transcend.

Growing up is hard. Learning to use a washing machine is harder. This original musical, featuring a live string quartet, follows Cass and James - siblings called back to their childhood home to pack up for one last time. As they box up their old lives, tensions rise and they must confront themselves and each other about who they've become, the decisions that led them there and what it means to be grown up. It's certain to make you laugh, remember flying the nest and check for cats next time you use the dryer.

