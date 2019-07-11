EDINBURGH 2019: Just These Please Q&A

BWW catches up with Just These Please to chat about bringing Suitable to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Suitable

Suitable is our brand new sketch comedy show. With 25 sketches, 82 characters, 12 accents and 4 increasingly sweaty suits. Each sketch and song is separated by pumping tunes and slick transitions making for 55 minutes of fast paced hilarity or your money back*

* you probably won't get your money back

How long have you been working together?

Tom and Will's comedic collaboration began in the hail of insults, crisps and questionable Irish accents that was Newcastle University Theatre Society's 2012 production of The Lonesome West. Will worked with Georgie in a play about dating apps and he was doing improv with Philippa Carson. Like some sort of heist film but with fewer George Clooneys, Will assembled the team and, in 2017, we started making each other laugh. Later that year we took that laughter to the people, culminating in our 2018 Fringe debut. That went delightfully and we have been creating together ever since.

Where might we know you from?

You either are a devoted attendant of various fringe theatres in London or you saw our viral video 'When You Order Coffee With An Irish Name.' This has been viewed over 22 million times so, if it's not that, it's probably that you live near us and caught Will picking his nose on the bus last week.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

Our show is called Suitable and it totally is. We think you can come along with your mum, nan and nephew and all enjoy it. We've aimed to create a show that entertains, does not alienate and will make you laugh until the cows come home (if you don't have cows, you may well be laughing forever). If you are a fan of comedy or theatre and would like 55 minutes of clean escapism from the woes of the world, this is the show for you.

What's next for you after the festival?

After the fringe we will be lying very still, trying not to exert any energy and necking wheatgrass shots. Following that, we are launching the first Season of sketches on our YouTube Channel. Expect more song parodies, previously unseen sketches and some of the greatest hits from our live show. Once we've made at least £20 from the Online stuff, we'll be touring around the country and the world, knocking off socks left, right and centre. Keep your eyes - and bananas - peeled.

You can see Suitable at Gilded Balloon Balcony from 31st July - 25th August (not 19th) from 12:15pm

