EDINBURGH 2019: Ed Night Q&A

Tell us a bit about Jokes of Love and Hate

It is a stand up comedy show. That's about all I can say for sure right now, and even that might change if my juggling school diploma comes in the post before August.

After having a sellout run last year, are you feeling any pressure?

Big time. I'm in a bigger venue so it's gonna be harder to buy up all my own tickets just so I can say it was a sell out run.

What have you been up to since last years run?

I did the Melbourne comedy festival, which was transcendental, but more importantly I 100% completed Mario 64 and I think that's probably been the highlight of my year.

Where else might we have seen you?

You may have seen me in an advert for the internet watch foundation where I play a little boy having a wank and talking to a sock (seriously).

Who would you recommend comes to your show????????

Children who like nitrous oxide and complaining.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ed-night-jokes-of-love-and-hate

