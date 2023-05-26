David Walliams' AWFUL AUNTIE Will Embark on Tour in 2024

The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company are teaming up once again for a brand-new production of Awful Auntie. This is their latest collaboration following Demon Dentist, Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy - and the latter two both received Olivier award nominations.

Awful Auntie begins its tour at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham on Thursday 14 March 2024 and will visit theatres across the UK until December 2024. Venues have today been announced in Poole, Wolverhampton, Sunderland, Manchester, Richmond, Glasgow, Liverpool and Woking.

Awful Auntie tells the story of a girl called Stella, who sets off to visit London with her parents. Unbeknownst to her, her life is in danger! When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she's in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie! David Walliams' amazing adventure also features a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie!

David Walliams said: "The BSC's live shows of my books are always brilliant - I can't wait for the fun to begin again! It's going to be a hoot!"

David Walliams is one of Britain's best-loved comedians. LITTLE BRITAIN, his creation with Matt Lucas, won numerous international awards including three BAFTAs, and now plays in over 100 countries. It was followed by one of the most popular comedies of all time, COME FLY WITH ME. David has also been a judge on the ITV talent show BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT. A best-selling children's author, David began writing books in 2008. His novels have been translated into 55 languages, selling 50 million copies worldwide.

Neal Foster is the adapter and director of Awful Auntie. He is the Actor/Manager of The Birmingham Stage Company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022. Since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions and the company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families. Productions include Horrible Histories Live on Stage for eighteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Neal has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including the Barmy Britain series seen in the West End, across the UK, and abroad. Awful Auntie is his latest David Walliams stage show after Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy. He also directed the world premiere of Tom Gates which he adapted alongside the author of the books, Liz Pichon.

