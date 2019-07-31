David Thaxton Joins COME FROM AWAY in London

David Thaxton is joining the cast of Come From Away in London! Thaxton will take on the role of Kevin T/Garth and Others, replacing David Shannon from 9 September.

Thaxton is best known for the Phantom of the Opera, as well as his Olivier-winning role in Passion. Other West End credits include Les Misérables, Love Never Dies, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Thaxton joins a cast that includes Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Nathanael Campbell (Bob and others), Clive Carter (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Robert Hands (Nick, Doug and others), Helen Hobson (Diane and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J, Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo(Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Rachel Tucker (Beverley, Annette and others) with Chiara Baronti, Mark Dugdale, Bob Harms, Kirsty Malpass, Tania Mathurin, Alexander McMorran, Brandon Lee Sears and Jennifer Tierney.

The hit musical recently announced an extension to its run in the West End until 15 February 2020. Telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, the critically acclaimed production recently earned great success at the Olivier Awards, winning "Best New Musical", "Best Theatre Choreographer", "Best Sound Design" and "Outstanding Achievement in Music".

This joyous new musical recounts the incredible true story of how the residents of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed the passengers of planes from around the world. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.





