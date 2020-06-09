David Tennant Says the Government Needs to Intervene for UK Theatres to Survive the Health Crisis

The Independent has reported that David Tennant shared a warning that if UK theatres are to survive the health crisis, the government will need to intervene.

Read the full story HERE.

Tennant shared with the Radio Times, "You're asking people to pay a lot of money to potentially have someone coughing into their packet of boiled sweets and infecting them."

He continued to say, "I don't know what the answer is yet. It's urgent, because the performing arts in this country don't exist with huge profit margins."

He added that some theatres were "teetering" close to closure. "We'll need Government intervention until theatres can safely reopen, and audiences are happy to go back."

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You