Dates Confirmed For David Hare's TEETH 'N' SMILES at Duke of York's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dates have been announced for the 50th Anniversary West End revival of David Hare's rebel play TEETH 'N' SMILES starring Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, in her West End play debut. Further casting to be announced soon.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, TEETH 'N' SMILES will play at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks only from 13 March – 6 June 2026.

It was also announced today that TEETH 'N' SMILES will have Set Design by Chloe Lamford and Costume Design by Alex Mullins.

Before the New York Dolls. Before Debbie Harry. Before Kurt Cobain. There was Maggie Frisby. Once the roaring voice of 60s counterculture, now broke and disillusioned, a band's youthful dreams of anarchic rebellion collapse into bitterness. Amidst the wreckage, lead singer Maggie tears through the night fuelled by booze, fury, and a voice that refuses to die. 50 years after David Hare's trailblazing play set The Royal Court alight, TEETH 'N' SMILES is ready to burn things down all over again.

Written by David Hare and directed by Daniel Raggett, TEETH 'N' SMILES has music by Nick Bicât and lyrics by Tony Bicât, with new additional music and lyrics by Rebecca Lucy Taylor.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, returns to the stage following her hugely successful run playing Sally Bowles in the multiple Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London's West End, where her time on stage was extended due to popular demand.

One of the UK's most exciting breakout stars of the past decade, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, emerged from cult favourite status to mainstream hero following the huge success of her empowering, truth-telling 2021 single ‘I Do This All The Time'. Her hugely acclaimed albums Prioritise Pleasure and this year's A Complicated Woman have garnered her an Ivor Novello Award and Album of the Year accolades from the Guardian and Sunday Times, alongside Mercury Prize, BRIT Award, Sky Arts and NME Award nominations. She releases her first book, also titled A Complicated Woman, on 30 October via Octopus Books / Hatchette. Taylor marks the book's release by co-curating the London Literature Festival at the Southbank on 1 November.