Danny Robins' UNCANNY: I KNOW WHAT I SAW Returns For Another UK Tour

The tour runs Thursday 23 May to Sunday 21 July.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

The smash hit, sell-out stage show, Uncanny: I Know What I Saw with Danny Robins is back by unprecedented popular demand for another extensive leg of the UK tour.

Uncanny I Know What I Saw will preview at Watford Palace Theatre on Thursday 23 May to kick off a UK tour running through to 21 July 2024 – with a London opening in what is said to be the world's most haunted theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 25 June.  

In 2023, Danny asked the questions – do ghosts exists? And if not, why do people see them? 25,000 people joined him in theatres across the country in a bid to try and find answers, turning the show into the biggest live investigation into the paranormal ever.

Written and performed by Danny Robins, creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story. 

Danny Robins said ‘Taking Uncanny on the road in 2023 and meeting thousands of Uncanny fans, was thrilling to me. So thrilling in fact, that we are hitting the road again to visit some of towns and cities we didn't reach in the Autumn and return to some places that sold out a bit too quickly first time around! Whether you are a Team Sceptic or Team Believer, if you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out as we bring some intriguing cases, never featured on TV or the podcast to life. And if you saw the show in 2023, we can promise you some brand new evidence and new witnesses this time around!

Founder of Tilted and the show's director Sam Hodges said ‘With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted's approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that'.

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is a truly remarkable experience unlike any other stage show. It features chilling, real-life contemporary stories of supernatural encounters experienced by ordinary people in ordinary places, brought to life on stage with thrilling theatrical invention and using exquisite sound, projection and video design.

Well-known resident experts from Team Believer and Team Sceptic, parapsychologists Evelyn Hollow, Deborah Hyde, Ciaran O'Keeffe and Chris French return to analyse and debate these strange, inexplicable, chilling events with Danny, with opportunities for audience members to interact and join the debate as well as sharing their own ghostly experiences.

Directed by Sam Hodges (Brown Girls Do It Too (Soho/UK tour) for Tilted, The Shadow Factory, Nuffield Southampton Theatres), Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is designed by internationally acclaimed Linbury prize winner Zoe Hurwitz with lighting designed by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Alex Braithwaite, video projection by Zakk Hein and illusions by Sam Lupton.

The recommended age limit is 10+ but parental discretion advised, and the running time is 120 minutes plus interval.

Tour Dates

23 - 24 May – Watford Palace Theatre

28 May – Edinburgh Festival Theatre

1 June – Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

2 June – Birmingham Hippodrome

3 June – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

4 June – Theatre Royal Brighton

5 June -  Ipswich Regent Theatre

6 June – Bromley Churchill Theatre

8 June – Bradford Alhambra Theatre

11 June – Cardiff New Theatre

13-14 June – Liverpool Playhouse

15 June – Nottingham Theatre Royal

16 June – Lowry Salford

17 June – Blackpool Grand

18 June – York Grand Opera

23 June – Wycombe Swan

24 June – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

25 June – Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

27 June – Waterfront Hall Belfast

28 June – Bord Gais, Dublin

30 June – Cork Opera House

3 July – Regent Theatre Stoke

4 July – New Theatre Peterborough

6 July – Newcastle Theatre Royal

8 July -  Mayflower Southampton

15 July – Oxford Playhouse

16-18 July – Bristol Old Vic

20 – 21 July – Queens Theatre Barnstaple




