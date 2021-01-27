Danielle Steers Releases 'The Future Ain't What It Used To Be' A Personal Collection Of Jim Steinman Songs

West End star Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr in the West End production of 'Six'), who created one of the lead characters, Zahara, in Jim Steinman's monster hit stage musical 'Bat Out of Hell', is releasing "The Future Ain't What It Used To Be, an intimate album of nine Steinman songs.

Danielle, who starred in 'Bat Out of Hell' in Manchester, London's West End, Toronto and New York, said: "I've been a fan of Jim Steinman's music from a young age. Being cast in 'Bat Out of Hell' was a dream come true and truly life changing as it opened up new doors and lead me to perform in places I could only dream of. My album of Jim's songs is a love-letter to the fans who have supported me for nearly three years and still do to this day and Steinman himself."

"All the songs have been re-arranged by my incredible friend Noam Galperin for a fresh feel and to make them more personal to me. Noam also produced and mixed some of the album as well as played keys. I had a wonderful band as well as four incredible backing singers and Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon from the 'SIX' UK tour cast) dueting on the album with me on "Holding out for a Hero" which is one of my favourite tracks on the album."

Tracklist:

The Future Ain't What It Used To Be

Rock and Roll Dreams

Lost Boys and Golden Girls

Safe Sex

Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

Surf's Up

Total Eclipse of the Heart

Holding Out For a Hero

Bad For Good



The album costs £15 from www.daniellesteers.co.uk/shop/p/sodium-haplt