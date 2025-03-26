Dan Burton, Darren Day and Sinitta to Join CHICAGO UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End leading man Dan Burton and West End and TV star Darren Day will return to share the role of Billy Flynn, alongside international recording artist and pop star Sinitta as Mama Morton, in the UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO.



Dan Burton will play Billy Flynn in Bournemouth, Nottingham, Birmingham, Truro and Llandudno. Darren Day will play Billy Flynn in Wimbledon, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Hull, Eastbourne, Norwich, Blackpool, Woking, Sunderland, Crawley, Glasgow and Salford.



Kevin Clifton continues to perform as Billy Flynn in Canterbury and Bristol. Sinitta will play Mama Morton in Bournemouth, Canterbury, Norwich, Woking, Crawley and Glasgow.



Brenda Edwards will continue to perform as Mama Morton in Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Wimbledon, Leicester and Salford. Further casting for Mama Morton at certain venues to be announced.



Faye Brookes will return to the role of Roxie Hart for Canterbury and Bristol. For all other venues the role of Roxie Hart will be played by former Strictly Come Dancing professional and TV Presenter Janette Manrara.



They join West End leading lady Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine.



The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.



Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO’s sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.



Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 34 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion has played over 35,000 performances.



CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The current 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.



Comments