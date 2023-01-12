Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Comes to Sadler's Wells in February

Performances are Friday 24 and Saturday 25 February.

Jan. 12, 2023  
Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Comes to Sadler's Wells in February

Award-winning South African choreographer Dada Masilo's re-imagining of Giselle was a huge hit in 2019. On 24 and 25 February, Masilo and her company of incredible dancers return to Sadler's Wells to give the London premiere of her latest work The Sacrifice, inspired by Igor Stravinsky's monumental score and Pina Bausch's seminal The Rite of Spring.

Soweto-born Masilo has attracted much attention for fusing different dance forms and retelling classic stories so they speak to black identity and feminism. She mines her cultural background to create a choreographic style unlike any other. For The Sacrifice, she combines the European heritage of The Rite of Spring with the uniquely rhythmic and expressive movements of Tswana, the traditional dance of Botswana, often used in storytelling and in healing ceremonies. At the piece's heart is the epic struggle of the sacrificial victim, danced by Masilo herself.

Masilo's The Sacrifice questions the evil that humans do to each other and explores the power of community to bring about change. Masilo says: "I wanted to explore ritual, what sacrifice meant to the Tswana people then and what it means now. Narrative is very important to me. I wanted to create a story that is deeper than a chosen maiden dancing herself to death."

The all-South African cast deliver an exhilarating performance. Eleven spectacular dancers hold the stage with their earthy rooted mix of traditional Tswana moves and contemporary dance. The work is performed to an original score composed by violinist Leroy Mapholo, pianist Nathi Shongwe and opera and gospel choir singer Ann Masina who plays a powerful goddess figure. Joined by percussionist Mpho Mothiba, they play live on stage, interacting with the dancers to powerful, sometimes humorous, effect.

The dancers are Dada Masilo, Leorate Dibatana, Lwando Dutyulwa, Lehlohonolo Madise, Songezo Mcilizeli, Steven Mokone, Refiloe Mogoge, Thandiwe Mqokeli, Thuso Lobeko, Eutychia Rakaki and Tshepo Zasekhaya. Costumes are by David Hutt with lighting and projections by Suzette le Sueur.

Dance Consortium is a group of 18 large-scale theatres with a mission to bring the best international dance to stages across the UK and Ireland.




Full Cast Announced For UNEXPECTED TWIST UK Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced For UNEXPECTED TWIST UK Tour
Full casting has been announced for The Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate, Northampton's co-production of Unexpected Twist. It will open at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 11 February 2023 before embarking on a National Tour from 28 February 2023.
Cast Announced For UK Tour of QUALITY STREET Photo
Cast Announced For UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™. 
Bristol Old Vic Announces Research Project To Explain The Magic Of Theatre Photo
Bristol Old Vic Announces Research Project To Explain The Magic Of Theatre
What is it about the magic of theatre that makes our hearts race? When are we so immersed in the show that we lose track of time? Do we all shed a tear at the same moment, and do we collectively hold our breath? Bristol Old Vic and a team of researchers in neuropsychology from across Bristol and Bath want to find out.  
London Classic Theatre Announce Cast For UK Tour of ABIGAILS PARTY Photo
London Classic Theatre Announce Cast For UK Tour of ABIGAIL'S PARTY
London Classic Theatre has announced the full cast for their UK tour of Mike Leigh's classic comedy, Abigail's Party. Michael Cabot, the founder and artistic director of London Classic Theatre, directs Rebecca Birch (Beverly), Jo Castleton (Susan), Alice De-Warrenne (Angela), George Readshaw (Tony) and Tom Richardson (Laurence). 

More Hot Stories For You


Riverside Studios Announces Spring 2023 Season Featuring DAVID COPPERFIELD, SPY FOR SPY & MoreRiverside Studios Announces Spring 2023 Season Featuring DAVID COPPERFIELD, SPY FOR SPY & More
January 12, 2023

Riverside Studios has announced final details for the full spring season, including theatre, cinema, exhibitions and spoken word, alongside a full programme of community events.
Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Comes to Sadler's Wells in FebruaryDada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE Comes to Sadler's Wells in February
January 12, 2023

Award-winning South African choreographer Dada Masilo's re-imagining of Giselle was a huge hit in 2019. On 24 and 25 February, Masilo and her company of incredible dancers return to Sadler's Wells to give the London premiere of her latest work The Sacrifice, inspired by Igor Stravinsky's monumental score and Pina Bausch's seminal The Rite of Spring.  
Seeta Patel Dance Presents THE RITE OF SPRING At Sadler's Wells in MarchSeeta Patel Dance Presents THE RITE OF SPRING At Sadler's Wells in March
January 12, 2023

Seeta Patel Dance presents a compelling bharatanatyam interpretation of The Rite of Spring at Sadler's Wells Theatre in a London premiere on Monday 13 & Tuesday 14 March 2023.   
Punchdrunk Announces A Further Extension of THE BURNT CITYPunchdrunk Announces A Further Extension of THE BURNT CITY
January 12, 2023

Since it opened in March last year, The Burnt City has been seen by over 100,000 people. The show takes audiences on a spectacular journey through the last days of the city of Troy as its walls are besieged by the invading Greeks. Punchdrunk has announced that booking is now open for performances until 24 September 2023.
KILLING THE CAT Gets World Premiere at Riverside Studios in MarchKILLING THE CAT Gets World Premiere at Riverside Studios in March
January 12, 2023

Musical Theatre stars Madalena Alberto and Tim Rogers are to star in the world première of the musical 'Killing The Cat'.
share