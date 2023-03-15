Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DIVAS LONDON is Coming to The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue in June

Divas London is a brand new LIVE all singing all dancing party show celebrating the world's greatest Divas Powerhouses Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Cher and more.

Mar. 15, 2023  

London's leading adult pantomime producers The Entertainment Providers the team that brought the sell out critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Merry Men in 2021 and Sinderfella in 2022 sashay back into the West End this Summer with a brand new party show Divas London at The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue, Drury Lane, London from 15th June for three limited week season!

Divas London is a brand new LIVE all singing all dancing party show celebrating the world's greatest Divas Powerhouses Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Celine Dion, Brittany Spears, Beyonce, Diana Ross as well London's home bred talent Amy Winehouse and Adele.

The show will feature a top West End cast and dancers with Drag compere the hilarious Simon Gross .

Audiences will be treated to a night of their classic DIVA anthems I Want To Dance With Somebody , I'm Every Woman , If I Could Turn Back Time, Hot Stuff, Natural Woman, Material Girl, Think, Single Ladies , Proud Mary, Back To Black and lots more

The show will also feature comedy tributes to The Spice Girls, Kate Bush and Queen Of Country Dolly Parton( like never seen before ) as well as dazzling costumes , audience participation galore making this London's number one night out !

Ginny Lazzoni General Manager at the Prince of Wales says; "We are super excited for this opportunity to house this brand new party show for London, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the venue . It's a show not to miss!"

Performance Details:

Divas London

VENUE: The Prince Of Wales, 150, Drury Lane , London, W1D

DATES: 15th June -2nd July ( Thursday -Sunday )

TIMES: 7:30pm - Doors 7pm /Sundays 1pm Doors 12.30pm

PRICE: Tickets £36.00 (Parties 10 or more 50.00 off)

Sunday shows 72 Course meal and cocktail 28.00 (meal optional)

BOOKING: www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

RUNNING TIME: 2hours 15 minutes including interval

Getting There - Tube -Covent Garden /Leicester Square /British Rail -Charing Cross




