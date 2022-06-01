DANCING AT DUSK Returns to Sadler's Wells Digital Stage

In spring 2020, Pina Bausch's 1975 seminal work,â€‰The Rite of Spring, was due to tour the world.

Performed by a specially assembled company of 38 dancers from 14 African countries, this international co-production between Sadler's Wells (UK), Pina Bausch Foundation (Germany), and Ã‰cole des Sables (Senegal), should have opened in March 2020 in Dakar as part of a double-bill with a new work created and performed by Malou Airaudo and Germaine Acogny, common ground[s]. However, just days before the premiere, performances were cancelled as governments around the world banned public gatherings and began shutting their borders due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before disbanding and going into lockdown, the company seized the moment by moving their last rehearsal to the beach near their baseâ€‰at Ã‰cole des Sables inâ€‰Senegal.â€‰ Filmmaker Florian Heinzen-Ziobâ€‰and his crew were able to capture thisâ€‰uniqueâ€‰momentâ€‰in a stunning film.

The film premiered on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage in July 2020. It returns to celebrate the live performances of The Rite of Spring/ common ground[s] at Sadler's Wells Theatre, which take place from Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 June.

Dancing at Dusk will be available for free on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage from Thursday 9 June - Saturday 9 July.