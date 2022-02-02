Courtney Bowman, Sophie Isaacs & More to Star in ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY

Roles We'll Never Play has announced an all star cast for their next West End show! The 5-star show is back for one night only at the Lyric Theatre, the concerts biggest venue yet, on Monday 7th March 2022.

After selling out The Apollo and The Vaudeville, its time for The Lyric to experience the high energy, gender-bending phenomenon.

Appearing in the concert will be -

Pearce Barron (he/him), Maisey Bawden (she/her), Luke Bayer (he/him), Danny Becker (he/him), Courtney Bowman (she/her), Lauren Byrne (she/her), Mary-Jean Caldwell (she/her), Kayla Carter (she/her), Ryan Carter (he/him), Allie Daniel (she/her), Tom Duern (he/him), Hiba Elchikhe (she/her), Jacob Fowler (he/him), Rebecca Gilliland (she/her), Ahmed Hamad (he/him), Isaac Hesketh (they/she/he), Sophie Isaacs (she/her), Idriss Kargbo (he/him), Claudia Kariuki (she/her), Sejal Keshwala (she/her), Lemuel Knights (he/him), Renée Lamb (she/her), Christian Maynard (he/him), Kayleigh McKnight (she/her), Carl Mullaney (he/him), Billy Luke Nevers (he/him), Genevieve Nicole (she/her), Eve Norris (she/her), Natalie May Paris (she/her), Lauren Soley (she/her), Danielle Steers (she/her), Madison Swan (she/her), May Tether (she/her), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (he/him) and Rodney Vubya (he/him)

They will be joined by a featured ensemble made up of Kyle Birch (he/him), Joe Churms (he/him), Sebastian Harwood (he/him), Samara Rawlins (she/her), Hannah Willars (she/her) and Ella Williams (she/her)

The concert is produced by Tom Duern, hosted by Carl Mullaney and directed by Sasha Regan.

Flynn Sturgeon (Musical Director) will be joined by Ollie Copeland

Luke Davies, Steph Frankland, Auguste Janonyte, Alex Maxted and Emily Roberts

Ticket Link : https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/roles-well-never-play-2022/