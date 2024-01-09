Competition: Win a Pair of Tickets to NEW STUFF, Starring Kerry Ellis

The new musicals featured are: NightHawks - a Film Noir musical, with Chicago Detective Ray Valente trapped in a treacherous web spun by the ultimate femme fatale.

Man Comma Woman is best described as Fleabag meets Tell Me On A Sunday, with Act 1 as a one man show and Act 2 as a one woman show, with both acts and characters fiendishly connected in space and time.

Smuggler’s Moon is an adventure story set in 1747 on the south-east coast of England, featuring the real-life notorious Hawkhurst smuggling gang. Jenny, a sixteen year-old girl, has somehow been transported through time to the mid 1700s and has no idea how she got there! She is saved from a shipwreck and taken to the gang’s headquarters at The Mermaid Inn in Rye, East Sussex. How will she get home to her family?

Also appearing in the concert are Tom Senior (Beauty and the Beast, Grease, Jersey Boys) and Mollie Melia-Redgrave (Dr Dolittle, The Wizard of Oz). The compère is the accomplished actress Andrée Bernard.

All songs are written by Mike Woolmans and the Director is Michael Strassen. Music Direction is by Josh Sood with Musical Supervision by Mike Dixon.

New Stuff is at The Other Palace on 25 January 2024