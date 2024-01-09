Competition: Win a Pair of Tickets to NEW STUFF, Starring Kerry Ellis

The showcase concert is at The Other Palace Theatre on 25 January

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Competition: Win a Pair of Tickets to NEW STUFF, Starring Kerry Ellis

The new musicals featured are: NightHawks - a Film Noir musical, with Chicago Detective Ray Valente trapped in a treacherous web spun by the ultimate femme fatale.

Man Comma Woman is best described as Fleabag meets Tell Me On A Sunday, with Act 1 as a one man show and Act 2 as a one woman show, with both acts and characters fiendishly connected in space and time.

Smuggler’s Moon is an adventure story set in 1747 on the south-east coast of England, featuring the real-life notorious Hawkhurst smuggling gang. Jenny, a sixteen year-old girl, has somehow been transported through time to the mid 1700s and has no idea how she got there! She is saved from a shipwreck and taken to the gang’s headquarters at The Mermaid Inn in Rye, East Sussex. How will she get home to her family?

Also appearing in the concert are Tom Senior (Beauty and the Beast, Grease, Jersey Boys) and Mollie Melia-Redgrave (Dr Dolittle, The Wizard of Oz). The compère is the accomplished actress Andrée Bernard.

All songs are written by Mike Woolmans and the Director is Michael Strassen. Music Direction is by Josh Sood with Musical Supervision by Mike Dixon.

New Stuff is at The Other Palace on 25 January 2024




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Show Registration is Open Now For the Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Show Registration is Open Now For the Edinburgh Fringe

Show registration is now open for artists bringing a show to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Shows that have a venue contract already in place are invited to register for this year's festival. Learn more about how to register here!

2
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in March Photo
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in March

The Motive and the Cue is headed to cinemas in the UK beginning in March! The production, which closes in the West End on 23 March, will be showing on the big screen beginning just days before on 21 March.

3
Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans Photo
Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans

Tickets from just £15 for Backstairs Billy-saving up to 56%!

4
GAMBLE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in February Photo
GAMBLE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in February

Gamble will embark on UK tour beginning next month. The tour will run 15 February - 28 March 2024, with a press night at Pleasance Theatre in London on Saturday 24 February. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke EvansSave up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans
Open Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICALOpen Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Cast and Creatives Set for THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASSCast and Creatives Set for THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS
The Foundry Group's WHO IS NO.1? Comes to The Courtyard TheatreThe Foundry Group's WHO IS NO.1? Comes to The Courtyard Theatre

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You