Comedian Nikki Glaser Adds New Dates To THE STUNNING TOUR

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Nikki Glaser has announced additional dates The Stunning Tour, making 30 stops across Europe and North America beginning in June.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10am (local time) with presale beginning Wednesday, January 28 at 10am (local time) at NikkiGlaser.com.

On January 5, 2025, Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo. She received praise from audiences worldwide and rave reviews from critics alike hailing her memorable performance as “victorious.” She returned as host of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, to equally unanimous praise.

NIKKI GLASER: THE STUNNING TOUR

Monday, June 1, 2026, Paris, FR, Le Trianon

Friday, June 5, 2026, London, UK, Eventim Apollo

Saturday, June 6, 2026, Dublin, IE, 3Olympia Theatre

Saturday, August 1, 2026, Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, August 2, 2026, Hanover, MD, The HALL at Live!

*Thursday, August 6, 2026, Winnipeg, MB, Centennial Concert Hall

Friday, August 7, 2026, Winnipeg, MB, Centennial Concert Hall

Saturday, August 8, 2026, Niagara Falls, ON, OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

Friday, August 14, 2026, Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier Theater

Thursday, August 20, 2026, Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

Friday, August 21, 2026, Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, August 22, 2026, North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

*Sunday, August 23, 2026, North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Friday, August 28, 2026, Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

Saturday, August 29, 2026, Cleveland, OH, Playhouse Square

*Sunday, August 30, 2026, Cleveland, OH, Playhouse Square

Friday, September 11, 2026, Ridgefield, WA, ilani - Cowlitz Ballroom

Saturday, September 12, 2026, Ridgefield, WA, ilani - Cowlitz Ballroom

Sunday, September 13, 2026, Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, September 18, 2026, Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Saturday, September 19, 2026, Fort Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

*Sunday, September 20, 2026, Fort Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

*Saturday, September 26, 2026, Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

*Thursday, October 1, 2026, Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, October 2, 2026, Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial Hall

Saturday, October 3, 2026, Louisville, KY, The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall

Friday, October 16, 2026, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 17, 2026, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

Friday, October 23, 2026, Greensboro, NC, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, October 24, 2026, Richmond, VA, Altria Theater

Friday, November 6, 2026, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, November 7, 2026, San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

*Sunday, November 8, 2026, San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

Thursday, November 12, 2026, Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Friday, November 13, 2026, Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Saturday, November 14, 2026, Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Thursday, November 19, 2026, Highland, CA, Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Yaamava' Theater

*Friday, November 20, 2026, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater

Saturday, November 21, 2026, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater

Sunday, November 22, 2026, Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thursday, December 3, 2026, Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*denotes added show

ABOUT NIKKI GLASER

For nearly two decades at sold-out tours, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated Nikki Glaser has honed her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style, solidifying herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today.

On January 5, 2025, Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo. She received praise from audiences worldwide and rave reviews from critics alike hailing her memorable performance as “victorious.” She returned as host of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, to equally unanimous praise.

This October, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, Nikki taped her newest hour-long comedy special for Hulu, set to premiere in 2026. A few weeks later on November 8 she made her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosting debut with musical guest Sombr.

2024 was a career redefining year for Glaser, culminating with being named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times and one of the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2025.

In film, Nikki has a slate of highly anticipated projects on the horizon. Next, she will star, alongside Kim Kardashian, in Eva Longoria's Netflix comedy THE FIFTH WHEEL written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. She will also co-write, produce and star in an original comedy inspired by the classic game MASH for Paramount Pictures. This SLIDING DOORS-style comedy follows a woman whose childhood MASH game magically becomes reality, and she discovers that the perfect life isn't the one she imagined. Additionally, she will star in, co-write and produce a new romantic comedy for Universal Pictures with Judd Apatow producing.

Following the success of her Critics Choice Award-nominated HBO standup special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH in 2022, Glaser's highly anticipated second HBO comedy special, SOMEDAY YOU'LL DIE premiered in May 2024 to a record-breaking audience. It set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the #1 largest streaming audience for a Comedy Special in HBO Max/Max history. Glaser was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded),” a Grammy Award for “Best Comedy Album,” a Golden Globe Award for "Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television," a Critics Choice Award for “Best Comedy Special” and a WGA Award for “Comedy/Variety Special,” which she won. Glaser also wrote and performed “Someday You'll Die” the special's theme song that is available on all streaming platforms. The single was recorded in Glaser's hometown of St. Louis with producers Dan Monahan and Tim Convy. Released by Bailey Blues in partnership with Redbird Records, the track shows a different side of Glaser, but fans of her comedy will recognize her trademark wit and authenticity throughout the lyrics.

Glaser was also the undeniable standout on Netflix's Emmy-nominated THE GREATEST ROAST OF ALL TIME: Tom Brady which earned her viral attention and reinstated her title as “the best roaster on the planet” according to Indiewire. The roast aired live and unedited on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5, 2024.

After wrapping her global THE GOOD GIRL tour in 2024 and her ALIVE AND UNWELL tour across the US, Canada and Australia in 2025, Nikki will be embarking on her all-new THE STUNNING tour across Europe and North America in 2026.

From March 2021 to March 2025, Glaser hosted THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network, where she provided a fun and brutally honest look into pop-culture and her personal life in weekly episodes. THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST was nominated for “Best Comedy” by the 2025 iHeart Podcast Awards. Nikki hosts and executive produces LOVERS AND LIARS (formerly FGIRL ISLAND), which premiered on the CW on April 11, 2024. LOVERS AND LIARS is the female spinoff of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBOY ISLAND, which Nikki hosted and executive produced for three seasons. The Washington Post hailed FBOY ISLAND as “deliciously twisty” and TIME called it a “compelling and clever masterpiece” with “smart execution” noting that, “An advisor to the women and a gentle antagonist to the FBoys, Glaser, a comedian, brings just the right level of self-aware humor.” Season one of FBOY ISLAND had the biggest premiere weekend for an HBO Max Original reality series since the platform's launch.

Nikki took her love of reality TV to the next level by starring in, and executive producing, the E! half-hour reality sitcom WELCOME HOME NIKKI GLASER? Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to her hometown of St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. Unfiltered, relatable, and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.

Previously, Nikki flexed her over-sharing muscle as the host of Comedy Central's first live daily morning show, YOU UP WITH NIKKI GLASER for SiriusXM, which ran from February 2018 to October 2020. Nikki's most recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN', was released in October 2019. BANGIN' was the most watched special on Netflix when it premiered. Nikki hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed and daring comedic show, NOT SAFE WITH NIKKI GLASER, for Comedy Central and NIKKI & SARA LIVE for MTV.

Nikki was a standout on three Comedy Central Roasts, including those of Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, which led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and hosting the inaugural edition of the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED, which earned her stellar reviews. She also had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow's TRAINWRECK, NBC's AP BIO and INSIDE Amy Schumer, amongst others. In November 2022 Nikki was a triumph coming in third place on the ninth season of the hit FOX series THE MASKED SINGER.

Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night tv appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in-depth interviews with THE Howard Stern SHOW, WTF with MARC MARON, CONAN O ́BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND and THE Joe Rogan EXPERIENCE. She has become a complete open book on mic for the laughs and as the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.

For press inquiries, contact teamnikki@id-pr.com.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

Show dates/times: Saturday, September 19, 2026 – 7:00pm*

SECOND SHOW ADDED: Sunday, September 20, 2026 – 7:00pm*

Tickets starting at $53.07**

*Showtimes are approximate and subject to change.

**Ticket price includes processing fees.