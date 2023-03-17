Closure of BBC Singers Sends 'Bleak Message' say Freelance Choral Representatives

Representatives of the UK's freelance professional choral ensembles have said the decision to close the BBC Singers is "a huge false economy".

The decision to close the BBC Singers was announced last week.

Negotiations between the Musicians' Union and the BBC over redundancies are continuing. The BBC's proposals would involve the loss of about 20 jobs with the BBC Singers and 20 per cent of musicians across its symphony, concert and philharmonic orchestras.

A letter published in The Times from senior members of the UK choral industry say proposals to scrap BBC Singers "is indicative of the persistent devaluation of choral music and the nation's rich and excellent choral heritage."

The letter says:

Sir, As representatives of the UK's freelance professional choral ensembles we stand united in our utter dismay at the BBC's planned disbandment of the UK's only full-time professional chamber choir, the BBC Singers. This decision is indicative of the persistent devaluation of choral music and the nation's rich and excellent choral heritage. In Germany there are seven radio choirs, but the BBC, which rightly prides itself on being a world-leader, is proposing to axe the UK's only one.

The BBC Singers has an incredible record of introducing a wide range of people, including new generations of children, to the life-enhancing benefits of choral singing. On stretched and precarious budgets it is difficult for many freelance ensembles to match the BBC's output in this area. We are immeasurably stronger together. Our internationally revered choral sector operates within a fragile and interdependent ecology, with professional singers gaining experience and employment opportunities across the different ensembles. The BBC Singers is a critical part of that, and this decision sends an incredibly bleak message to those considering entering the profession. While we recognise the financial pressures the BBC faces, this decision is a huge false economy.

Strong criticism of the proposals has led to The Times reporting that there is speculation that this summer's Proms festival, organised by the BBC, could be boycotted. The last boycott was in 1980, over plans to make dozens of musicians redundant. That year the first 20 concerts were cancelled.

Image Credit: BBC Singers