Citydays Launches New Winter Route For RACE ACROSS THE WORLD: THE EXPERIENCE LONDON

This autumn, CityDays will launch a brand-new winter route for its immersive adventure game, Race Across the World: The Experience London. Building on the success of the original experience, the new route adds hidden city gems, updated gameplay, and a seasonal twist that celebrates the festive spirit of the colder months.

Inspired by the hit Studio Lambert TV series, part of All3Media, Race Across the World: The Experience invites participants to live out their travel-race dreams through a dynamic, real-world game across London. Teams must navigate the city, make strategic decisions, manage limited budgets, and race against the clock—this time with an added touch of winter magic. Along the way, players will encounter secret challenges, solve escape-room–style puzzles, and uncover local treasures while exploring a new side of the capital.

The winter route takes players on a 4–5 km journey through a different corner of London, weaving past twinkling streets, festive markets, and bustling neighborhoods. Designed to capture the atmosphere of the city in winter, the route highlights London’s seasonal charm—shopfronts illuminated with displays, cosy cafés, welcoming pubs, and partner venues offering exclusive discounts. From mulled wine and hot chocolate to holiday treats, the experience combines competition and celebration in equal measure.

Throughout the race, participants will meet local characters who guide them through a series of puzzles—both mental and physical—that unlock each new leg of the journey. The updated gameplay introduces new ways to earn and manage funds, adding a layer of strategic decision-making as teams balance time and budget to reach the finish line.

As with the existing route, performance is tracked through live leaderboards, ranking players based on completion time and remaining funds. Whether racing to win or simply exploring London from a new perspective, the experience offers a festive and interactive way to discover the city.

“We're incredibly excited to introduce a brand-new route for Race Across the World: The Experience,” said Tom Rymer, founder of CityDays. “It’s a fresh challenge for fans and newcomers alike, combining physical puzzles, a new part of London, and an extra layer of festive atmosphere for the winter months. It’s the perfect mix of adventure, strategy, and seasonal fun.”

With two unique routes now available, Race Across the World: The Experience London gives friends, families, and colleagues the opportunity to explore the city in a new and engaging way. From ice-skating rinks and light installations to historic squares and pop-up winter villages, the adventure promises festive discoveries around every corner.

Tickets start at £25, and further details are available at CityDays or via the official event link.