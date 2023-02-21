Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at The Royal Albert Hall Must Close 5 March

The production made its European debut at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January of this year.

Feb. 21, 2023  
Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at The Royal Albert Hall Must Close 5 March

Already selling almost 210 000 tickets, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, is set to become Cirque du Soleil's most successful show to visit London. With only two weeks remaining at the Royal Albert Hall, the show is expected to break the record before its final performance on 5 March.

The production made its European debut at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January of this year.

For the past four weeks, audiences have been transported into a world of extraordinary imagination, with KURIOS taking aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution. A larger-than-life steampunk spectacle for people of all ages, it features 13 jaw dropping acts, including 6 never seen before in the UK.

The run of KURIOS marks the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold almost 3.8million tickets since 1996. The shows also mark over 2,000 Cirque du Soleil performances in the UK in 32 years.

Since the world premiere in Montreal in 2014, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances.

In an alternate yet familiar past, KURIOS steps inside the mechanical lab of an inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world - a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. Once the inventor succeeds to unlock the door to this world of wonders, the time comes to a complete stop and an uplifted cast of otherworldly characters invades his curio cabinet, bringing his makeshift creations to life one by one. As the visible becomes invisible and perspectives transform, KURIOS bursts into a celebration of the power of the imagination.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.




Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse
All new rehearsal images show the dynamic Lord of the Flies company experiencing their first exhilarating days on ‘the island’ at Leeds Playhouse. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look At THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep
First look photos! Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have released first-look production shots from Ian Hallard’s brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which is currently receiving its world premiere at The Rep until Sat 4 Mar.
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY to be Presented at Midnight Circle Theatre Company in April Photo
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY to be Presented at Midnight Circle Theatre Company in April
Midnight Circle Theatre Company, newly formed with two of the producers from Immersive Dracula, are bringing an immersive theatre adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray to the Crypt venue in Bethnal Green in April 2023.
Issy van Randwyck and Nick Waring Will Lead Noël Cowards HAY FEVER at The Mill at Son Photo
Issy van Randwyck and Nick Waring Will Lead Noël Coward's HAY FEVER at The Mill at Sonning
Issy van Randwyck and Nick Waring will lead the cast of Noël Coward’s HAY FEVER at The Mill at Sonning. Performances run 16 March – 13 May 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Roundhouse Announces New TrusteesRoundhouse Announces New Trustees
February 20, 2023

Camden's Roundhouse has announced a number of new trustees who will join their board in 2023. 
MAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello TheatreMAMMA MIA! Will Hold a Relaxed Performance Next Month at the Novello Theatre
February 20, 2023

There will be a relaxed performance of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre on Wednesday 8 March.  The performance, which will begin at 6.30pm, will be staged in consultation with Mousetrap Theatre Projects (MTP). 
THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This ChristmasTHE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This Christmas
February 20, 2023

The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will embark on a UK Tour, following this summer's forthcoming season at the world-famous London Palladium.
Rose Bruford College launches a New Course in Queer Performance, the First of its Kind Worldwide Rose Bruford College launches a New Course in Queer Performance, the First of its Kind Worldwide
February 20, 2023

Rose Bruford College has launched a new postgraduate Masters course in Queer Performance, the first course of its kind available worldwide, training students to create, explore, examine and expand queer performance practice. This new programme is delivered in a hybrid way, with full or part time options, via distance learning and in-person, offering the opportunity for students to continue their work as artists outside of their learning. 
Photos: The West End's Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre WeekPhotos: The West End's Biggest Shows Gather to Kick off London Theatre Week
February 20, 2023

London Theatre Week is back! To kick it off, stars of some of the West End’s biggest shows made a rare appearance together at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to celebrate the return of the highly anticipated campaign. Check out the photos here!
share