Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES at The Royal Albert Hall Must Close 5 March

Already selling almost 210 000 tickets, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, is set to become Cirque du Soleil's most successful show to visit London. With only two weeks remaining at the Royal Albert Hall, the show is expected to break the record before its final performance on 5 March.

The production made its European debut at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January of this year.

For the past four weeks, audiences have been transported into a world of extraordinary imagination, with KURIOS taking aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution. A larger-than-life steampunk spectacle for people of all ages, it features 13 jaw dropping acts, including 6 never seen before in the UK.



The run of KURIOS marks the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold almost 3.8million tickets since 1996. The shows also mark over 2,000 Cirque du Soleil performances in the UK in 32 years.



Since the world premiere in Montreal in 2014, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances.

In an alternate yet familiar past, KURIOS steps inside the mechanical lab of an inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world - a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. Once the inventor succeeds to unlock the door to this world of wonders, the time comes to a complete stop and an uplifted cast of otherworldly characters invades his curio cabinet, bringing his makeshift creations to life one by one. As the visible becomes invisible and perspectives transform, KURIOS bursts into a celebration of the power of the imagination.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.