Chelsea Halfpenny To Play 'Judy Bernly' In West End Production Of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

The producers of 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL announced today that Chelsea Halfpenny will play the role of 'Judy Bernly' at the Savoy Theatre from Tuesday 27 August. Chelsea will play the role from 27 to 29 August and will be full time in the role from Tuesday 2 September.

Amber Davies's final performances in the West End will be on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 August.

Bonnie Langford, Brian Conley, Caroline Sheen and Natalie McQueen will extend their runs as 'Roz Keith', 'Franklin Hart Jnr', 'Violet Newstead' and 'Doralee Rhodes'. Bonnie, Caroline and Natalie will all appear in the show until 11 January 2020 and Brian will appear in the show until 30 November 2019.

Chelsea Halfpenny began her career in the popular children's television series 'Byker Grove'. She appeared as Amy Wyatt in 'Emmerdale' for three years and was most recently seen as Alice Munroe in 'Casualty', a part she played for four years. 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL marks Chelsea's West End debut.

From 2 September, the cast at the Savoy Theatre will include Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Simon Campbell, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Natasha Mould, Jon Reynolds, James Royden-Lyley, Giles Surridge, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Richard Taylor-Woods, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.





