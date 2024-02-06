Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah Join the Cast of KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre

Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp (Crazy For You, Mary Poppins) and rising star Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma!) are set to captivate audiences this summer as they co-star in the much-loved quintessential Cole Porter musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate. They will join multi-award-winning actor Adrian Dunbar, making his musical theatre debut and Tony Award winner and Broadway Royalty Stephanie J. Block, making her West End debut, for a strictly limited 15-week season at the Barbican Theatre from 4 June.

Stemp will be bringing his impressive tap-dancing skills to the role of the impulsive gambler Bill Calhoun/Lucentio and Onurofah her soaring voice to the charming Lois Lane/Bianca. The dynamic duo are set to shine as they bring their unparalleled talent, energy and charisma to the Barbican stage.

Charlie Stemp said: “Kiss Me, Kate has always been a favourite show of mine, so to get the chance to return to the West End so soon in this title and specifically opposite Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block and Georgina Onuorah is a dream come true.”

Georgina Onuorah said: “I am thrilled to be involved in this reimagined Kiss Me, Kate - with a Lois/Bianca that looks like me! Bart Sher is a remarkable director and I am so excited to get working on this beloved musical with this wonderful team.”

Producer Howard Panter said: “I’m delighted that the dynamic Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah are joining the cast of Kiss Me, Kate. Their youthful energy and exceptional talents will bring an exciting vibrancy to Cole Porter’s timeless masterpiece. Kiss Me, Kate is the perfect summer treat for London audiences this year. It’s fun, infectious and pure entertainment – it’s musical theatre at its very best.”

One of the all-time classic musical comedy farces, Kiss Me, Kate is making a long-awaited return to the London stage. From the producer of the smash hit musical Anything Goes and A Strange Loop (both staged at the Barbican), this majestic production of Cole Porter’s musical masterpiece is set dazzle West End audiences once again this summer.

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific and To Kill A Mockingbird), this all-star creative team have collectively won a remarkable 20 Tony awards between them. Joining the dynamic creative team is renowned choreographer Anthony Van Laast, accomplished costume designer Catherine Zuber and leading set designer Michael Yeargan. With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by Bella & Samuel Spewack, this new production, promises a symphony of wit, charm and musical brilliance. With a company of over 50, including a full-scale orchestra, and featuring Cole Porter classics such as ‘Another Op'nin', Another Show’, ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare’, ‘Tom, Dick or Harry’ and ‘It’s Too Darn Hot’ Kiss Me, Kate is the perfect musical spectacle for 2024.

This musical farce which brilliantly showcases Cole Porter’s razor-sharp wit, has won Best Musical at the Tony Awards. It’s a sophisticated, ferociously funny, show within a show – which whisks you into a world of backstage chaos and romantic entanglements as a theatre company attempt to put on a production of Shakespeare's 'The Taming of the Shrew’. The battle of the sexes takes centre stage as former spouses feud, only to find the off-stage antics rival the drama on-stage. Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, confused love, gangsters and a spectacular tap routine and you get...KISS ME, KATE.



