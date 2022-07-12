Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For I, JOAN At Shakespeare's Globe

The re-telling of the story of Joan of Arc will be "alive, queer, and full of hope"

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  
Casting Announced For I, JOAN At Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has announced casting for the premiere of I, Joan.

Written by Charlie Josephine (Bitch Boxer) and directed by Ilinca Radulian, the play is a retelling of the story of Joan of Arc, billed as "alive, queer, and full of hope".

Joan will be played by Isobel Thom, who graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama this year, with Jolyon Coy, whose previous Globe credits include The Merchant of Venice, Holy Warriors and Antony & Cleopatra, as Charles.

The remaining company includes Esmonde Cole, Natasha Cottriall, Janet Etuk, Adam Gillen, Debbie Korley, Kevin McMonagle, Baker Mukasa, Jonah Russell, and Anna Savva.

I, Joan will run at Shakespeare's Globe from 25 August to 22 October



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Save Up To 35% On Tickets For &Juliet
July 12, 2022

Book by 18 July 2022 to save more than a third on tickets to the West End hit show.
Alexander Knott Appointed Associate Producer At Bread And Roses Theatre
July 11, 2022

Former Artistic Director at Old Red Lion Theatre (2019 - 2021), Alexander Knott, has been appointed Associate Producer at Bread and Roses Theatre. 
Barlow And Bear's THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Album To Get Orchestral European Premiere At Royal Albert Hall
July 11, 2022

GRAMMY Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have confirmed a one-night-only concert event at the Royal Albert Hall, performing songs from their Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album with an orchestra for the first time in Europe.
Tamara Rojo and James Graham Triumph In Sky Arts South Bank Awards
July 11, 2022

Tamara Rojo and James Graham have both triumphed in South Bank Sky Arts Awards, announced at a ceremony on Sunday (10 July) at The Savoy Hotel in London.
BONNIE & CLYDE Reveals Plans For A West End Cast Recording And UK Tour
July 11, 2022

Bonnie & Clyde's producer Dan Looney has announced future plans for a cast recording and a UK tour.