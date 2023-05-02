Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast and Creatives Revealed For SNAKEHEAD at the Hope Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 6th June – Saturday 24th June 2023.

May. 02, 2023  
The Hope Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their next in-house production Snakehead, a high-volume piece of gig theatre re-examining the Medusa myth which will premiere this June as part of the summer season. Through this highly anticipated re-telling audiences can expect an energetic and heartfelt show about one of Greek mythology's most misunderstood women.

Written by Samuel Rees (Where is Ban Ki-moon?, Camden People's Theatre; Why Worms Live When Split in Two, Oxford Playhouse), featuring an exhilarating new soundtrack by composer Max Welton (Theatre Royal BSE, Spinning Wheel Theatre) and produced by Deputy Artistic Director Ella Dale (The Moors, The Hope Theatre; Past Life, UK Tour), the show expertly blends dark post-punk, explosive electronica, and vibrant contemporary pop to create an unforgettable immersive experience. Sian Maxwell (The Sea, National Theatre Studios; Worlds Apart in War; Theatr Clwyd) will play Medusa and completes the company.


Phil Bartlett, Artistic Director of The Hope Theatre, comments, At the Hope we're always on the look-out for gripping stories that come with inventive staging, a bit of punky swagger, and plenty to say to audiences, and Snakehead ticks all these boxes. Max Welton's music, Sam Rees' script, and Sian Maxwell's performance are going to unite to produce something special. Join us at the Hope for an unforgettable night out!

The in-house production will dive into the complexity behind the well-known Greek myth to subvert the traditional image of Medusa which has intrigued the world for centuries. Snakehead is a passionate abrasive gig theatre that examines issues around consent, accountability, class and the male gaze.

Tickets for all the summer season productions are now on-sale via the Hope Theatre website, with the full Camden Fringe programme on sale now.




The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on From The Circus To The Cemetery UK Tour Photo
The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on 'From The Circus To The Cemetery' UK Tour
After years away touring the world, the Olivier Award-winning godfathers of alternative cabaret, the legendary alternative-rock trio The Tiger Lillies embark on a European tour of their highly-acclaimed back catalogue of music with their show 'From the Circus to the Cemetery', to coincide with the release of their first 'best of' album, 'The Worst of The Tiger Lillies'.
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed as Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Photo
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed as Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Event
Be immersed in the world of fire-breathing dragons, car chases and convicts, Shakespeare galore, beautiful cabaret, slapstick, laughter, and so much more. Sip a cooling drink under a warm sunset, and relax on your rolled-out blanket, at Bath's only open-air theatre festival.
Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG Photo
Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG
Reading Rep Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of The Rumble Under the Rug, which is in partnership with Reading Libraries and will be directed and written by Helen Eastman after sell-out successes at Reading Rep with Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, and Alby the Penguin Saves the World.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Announces London Dates Plus An Extra Matinee In Birmingham For BLA Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Announces London Dates Plus An Extra Matinee In Birmingham For BLACK SABBATH THE BALLET
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced dates for performance at London's Sadler's Wells - 18 - 21 October, with tickets going on general sale on 22 May.

The Hope Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their next in-house production Snakehead, a high-volume piece of gig theatre re-examining the Medusa myth which will premiere this June as part of the summer season. Through this highly anticipated re-telling audiences can expect an energetic and heartfelt show about one of Greek mythology's most misunderstood women.  
