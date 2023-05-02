Cast and Creatives Revealed For SNAKEHEAD at the Hope Theatre

The Hope Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their next in-house production Snakehead, a high-volume piece of gig theatre re-examining the Medusa myth which will premiere this June as part of the summer season. Through this highly anticipated re-telling audiences can expect an energetic and heartfelt show about one of Greek mythology's most misunderstood women.

Written by Samuel Rees (Where is Ban Ki-moon?, Camden People's Theatre; Why Worms Live When Split in Two, Oxford Playhouse), featuring an exhilarating new soundtrack by composer Max Welton (Theatre Royal BSE, Spinning Wheel Theatre) and produced by Deputy Artistic Director Ella Dale (The Moors, The Hope Theatre; Past Life, UK Tour), the show expertly blends dark post-punk, explosive electronica, and vibrant contemporary pop to create an unforgettable immersive experience. Sian Maxwell (The Sea, National Theatre Studios; Worlds Apart in War; Theatr Clwyd) will play Medusa and completes the company.



Phil Bartlett, Artistic Director of The Hope Theatre, comments, At the Hope we're always on the look-out for gripping stories that come with inventive staging, a bit of punky swagger, and plenty to say to audiences, and Snakehead ticks all these boxes. Max Welton's music, Sam Rees' script, and Sian Maxwell's performance are going to unite to produce something special. Join us at the Hope for an unforgettable night out!

The in-house production will dive into the complexity behind the well-known Greek myth to subvert the traditional image of Medusa which has intrigued the world for centuries. Snakehead is a passionate abrasive gig theatre that examines issues around consent, accountability, class and the male gaze.

Tickets for all the summer season productions are now on-sale via the Hope Theatre website, with the full Camden Fringe programme on sale now.