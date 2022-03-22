Cast and Creative Announced For WOLF CUB At Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the UK premiere of Wolf Cub, running at Hampstead Downstairs from 8 April until 7 May.

Blending poetic beauty with brutal honesty, Wolf Cub is a visceral odyssey written and directed by Ché Walker. Making her Hampstead Theatre debut, Atlanta native Clare Latham will perform in this one-person play. Latham's previous credits include Fairview (Soho Rep/Theatre For A New Audience, Off Broadway); Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and A Parable (Southwark Playhouse); Blue Surge and Don't Smoke In Bed (Finborough Theatre). Television work includes Mr Robot and Suspicion.

Walker is joined by designer, Amy Jane Cook, lighting designer, Bethany Gupwell, sound designer John Leonard, composer Sheila Atim and assistant director Emma Tolleson.

Ché Walker playwright and director of Wolf Cub said:

"I am excited to be creating Wolf Cub with this amazing team of artists. Clare Latham is an incredible actor that I have had the great privilege of working with over the years. Clare is from the Southern United States where, Maxine, the fierce heroine at the heart of this odyssey originates from. I can't wait to see what she does with the role."

My eyes turn yellow. Fur springing out all over me and the fangs snapping in my gums...

1980s, America. Teenage Maxine has teenage problems. There's moving from Rural Georgia to Urban Los Angeles with her booze-sodden Dad, there's high school, boys, drugs, murder, Nicaraguan Contras, CIA, the LA uprising, the Northridge Earthquake.... Not for the faint-hearted or Ronald Reagan. Blazing through a turbulent coming of age, and now trapped in a country sick with injustice, Maxine's eyes are yellow, her hands are claws and she has a howl desperate for release...

Ché Walker makes his Hampstead debut. Previous writing credits include The Frontline and The Lightning Child (both Shakespeare's Globe), Fleshwound (Royal Court) and Been So Long (Netflix). Previous directing credits include Been So Long (Young Vic), Klook's Last Stand (Park Theatre), The Glory of Living (Battersea Arts) and Macbeth (Southwark Playhouse).

The world premiere of The Fever Syndrome, Alexis Zegerman's thrilling portrait of a brilliantly dysfunctional family, begins previews on Hampstead Theatre's Main Stage on 24 March. Directed by Roxana Silbert, Hampstead's Artistic Director, The Fever Syndrome features Lisa Dillon, Jake Fairbrother, Alexandra Gilbreath, Robert Lindsay, Sam Marks, Bo Poraj and Alex Waldmann. They are joined in the cast by Nancy Allsop and Charlotte Pourret Wythe. The Fever Syndrome will run until 30 April.

The Animal Kingdom, Ruby Thomas' critically acclaimed new play, is currently running at Hampstead Downstairs until 2 April. Directed by Lucy Morrison, The Animal Kingdom is an observation of family dynamics told with wit and compassion, featuring Paul Keating, Martina Laird, Jonathan McGuinness, Ashna Rabheru and Ragevan Vasan.

