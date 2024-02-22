Cast Set For Frank Wildhorn's YOUR LIE IN APRIL in Concert

The cast has been announced for Your Lie in April the Musical in Concert, set for April at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Performances run Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 April at 7.30pm and Tuesday 9 April at 2.30pm.

Zheng Xi Yong (Spring Awakening', Almeida Theatre) and Rumi Sutton (Hex, National Theatre) will be playing the two lead characters, Kōsei Arima, a young piano prodigy, and violinist Kaori Miyazono.

Other principal roles are taken by Rachel Clare Chan (Death Note the Musical, West End), Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible) and Dean John-Wilson (Death Note the Musical, West End).

The rest of the cast features: Eu Jin Hwang, Julie Yammanee, Jade Albertsen, Lauren Chia, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, IMOGEN ROSE HART, Yuki Abe, Chris Fung, Ernest Stroud, JoJo Meridith, Michael Lin, Samuel How, Jason Wang-Westland.

One of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in manga history, Your Lie in April - The Musical brings to life the poignant story of Kōsei and his inability to play following his mother's death. He strikes a friendship with violinist Kaori and she slowly encourages him to perform again.

The romantic drama has previously been adapted into a 22-part anime television series and a live-action film. Now get ready to experience the magic of ‘Your Lie in April' in a whole new dimension... on the stage!

Your Lie in April - The Musical has music by multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Bonnie & Clyde, Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note The Musical).

Speaking about Your Lie In April the Musical, Frank Wildhorn says: “Your Lie In April is a love letter to music. It's about having the power to heal, to create memories, to bring us together, to inspire. And to be a beautiful bridge between this world and the next. I'm thrilled for West End audiences to hear the English language debut.”

Creative team includes:

Book by Riko Sakaguchi

English Language Book by Rinne B. Groff

Music by Frank Wildhorn

Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller

Music Arrangement and Orchestration by Jason Howland

Director and Choreographer Nick Winston

Set Designer Justin Williams

Costume Designer Kimie Nakano

Musical Supervisor Katy Richardson

Musical Director Christopher Poon

Casting Director Harry Blumenau

Cultural Consultant Yojiro Ichikawa

Producers Carter Dixon McGill, Indie Theatrical, Pinnacle Productions, Scott Prisand

and Cuffe & Taylor in association with Rob Kolson & Liesl Wilke