Cast Set For MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL World Tour

The cast has been set as rehearsals are underway for the first ever World Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the multi-award-winning hit stage show, which opens in Edinburgh in April 2025 before touring to venues across the UK, Europe and beyond.

The cast includes Verity Thompson as Satine, Nate Landskroner as Christian, Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler, Kurt Kansley as Toulouse-Lautrec, German Santiago as Santiago, James Bryers as The Duke, Kahlia Davis as Nini, Summer Priest as Arabia, Scott Sutcliffe as Baby Doll, Ellie Jane Grant as La Chocolat and Patrice Tipoki as Alternate Satine.

The full cast is completed by Dominic Booth, Alisha Capon, Sol Childs, Áine Curran, Kamau Davis, Martin Dickinson, Barry Drummond, Jacob Fearey, Tosca Fischer, Tessa Fox, Johnny Galeandro, Leyton Holmes, Sayaka Kato, Jacob Kohli, Tyler Lotzof, Avigalle Mendoza, Carly Miles, Luchia Moss, Matt Powell, James Revell, Josh Rose, Samuel Routley, Nathan Saxon, Sorcha Stephenson and Frazer Woolcott.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features over 70 iconic songs, many from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered over 20 years ago.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub's host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

The hugely popular London production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical continues at the Piccadilly Theatre with performances now booking through to October 2025.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (other credits include Here Lies Love, Beetlejuice, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan (also three-time Academy Award nominee including for Gladiator and The Aviator), choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (also Lucille Lortel Award for Kung Fu and Emmy winner) and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine (other credits include The Outsiders, Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets; other credits include Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes; other credits include Kiss Me Kate, The King & I, South Pacific, Mrs Doubtfire), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design; other credits include Come From Away), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

The World tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. Executive Producers of the World Tour are Angela Dalton and Nick Grace Management. General Management and Tour Booking by Nick Grace Management.

