Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for SUS at Park Theatre

Barrie Keeffe's incendiary play about institutional racism and abuse of power gets a timely revival with Alexander Neal returning to his role as Karn.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
Cast Announced for SUS at Park Theatre

The cast has been announced for Dilated Theatre Company's revival of Barrie Keeffe's SUS: joining director Paul Tomlinson in returning to the show following their 2013 production, Alexander Neal will reprise his role as Karn. He is joined by British-Montserratian actor Stedroy Cabey as Delroy, and Fergal Coghlan (For King and Country Southwark Playhouse, The Mousetrap St Martin's Theatre) completes the cast as Wilby.

Set on the eve of Thatcher's landslide victory in 1979, Barrie Keeffe's play about a young Black man detained and brutalised by the police for a crime he has no knowledge of is a powerful dramatisation of a true story. Originally staged in 1979, it shows audiences a shocking depiction of institutional racism through the eyes of Delroy, who has been brought to an East London police station on what he thinks is Sus - suspect under suspicion - the law now commonly known as Stop and Search. Unbeknownst to him, two white male police detectives are tasked with drawing a confession for an unspeakable crime, and they go about it in the most brutal of ways.

Dilated Theatre Company staged the play in 2013 at the Lion and Unicorn Theatre, and return to the show for a timely revival. It was originally staged at Theatre Royal Stratford East, and made into a film with Rafe Spall in 2010.

Barrie Keeffe 1945-2019. English dramatist and screenwriter. His plays include A Mad World My Masters, Frozen Assets, SUS, Bastard Angel, Wild Justice, My Girl, Better Times, Here Comes the Sun, Gimme Shelter (a trilogy-Gem, Gotcha, Getaway) and Barbarians. Also, the musical Chorus Girls with Ray Davie. Screenwriter of The Long Good Friday, described as the definitive London gangster movie which starred Bob Hoskins and Helen Mirren and won the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allan Poe award. Resident writer at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Shaw Theatre and the Soho Theatre, and Associate Writer for Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Dilated Theatre Company was founded in 2011 with the aim to stage work speaking for the voiceless in society. Previous productions include Orphans (2016) and For King and Country (2018), both at Southwark Playhouse (2016), and the original run of SUS at the Lion and Unicorn (2013). Director Paul Tomlinson has been directing for many years, and his productions range from classics such as Death of a Salesman and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead to The Who's Tommy.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.





More Hot Stories For You


BROWN BOYS SWIM by Karim Khan Wins Popcorn Writing Award 2022BROWN BOYS SWIM by Karim Khan Wins Popcorn Writing Award 2022
August 25, 2022

Brown Boys Swim is the winner of the Popcorn Writing Award 2022.  Written by Karim Khan (a recipient of Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films and Pillars Fund inaugural fellowship and an alumnus of the The North Wall’s ArtsLab programme), this lyrical coming-of-age tale looks at the pressures that surround young Muslim men today. 
MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Transfer to the West EndMY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Transfer to the West End
August 25, 2022

My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) written by and performed by Rob Madge (Oliver!, Les Misérables) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In The Heights) celebrates the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, and originally had a critically acclaimed, and sold out run at the Turbine Theatre in 2021.
Birmingham Rep's THE SNOWMAN Comes to Peacock Theatre in NovemberBirmingham Rep's THE SNOWMAN Comes to Peacock Theatre in November
August 25, 2022

Iconic family show The Snowman returns to Peacock Theatre for its 25th anniversary in the West End from Saturday 19 November - Saturday 31 December. The 25th Anniversary London Season is dedicated to creator of The Snowman, Raymond Briggs CBE 1934-2022.
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Will Transfer to the West End in February 2023RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Will Transfer to the West End in February 2023
August 25, 2022

The West End transfer has been announced for the critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, opening in February 2023 at Wyndham's Theatre, with dates and casting to be announced.
Cast Announced Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the RoseCast Announced Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the Rose
August 25, 2022

The full cast for has been announced for the new production of Bertolt Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle, which will run at the Rose from 1 to 22 October, with a press night on Thursday 6 October 2022.