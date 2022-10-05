Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For ZOMBIEGATE at Theatre503

Performances run 1 November – 19 November 2022.

Oct. 05, 2022 

Cast Announced For ZOMBIEGATE at Theatre503

The full cast has been announced for new play Zombiegate, a satirical exploration of the rise in internet trolls and the return of public shaming, coming to Theatre503 in London, 1 November - 19 November 2022.

Performing the debut of Matthew Gabrielli's play are Ebony Jonelle (Les Mis), George Howard (Witness For The Prosecution), Chand Martinez (Jelly Bean Jack), and Virginia Thompson (Small Island).

Sophie and Jamie's friendship is pushed to its limits when they battle online abuse, internet trolls and the consequences of viral recognition after a selfie taken out of context goes viral. Debuting at Theatre503 this Autumn, Zombiegate is a satirical and empathetic play which attempts to get behind the headlines and hashtags of internet trolls, scrutinising mob mentality and myths around cancel culture.

The play, by neurodiverse playwright Matthew Gabrielli, was a winner of Theatre Royal Haymarket's Masterclass Pitch Your Play 2018 and is being co-produced by the UK's youngest West End Producer Ameena Hamid along with Theatre503.

Sophie and Jamie have just been cancelled, a misplaced selfie has gone viral, and the pair have been accused of mocking a dead child. But their troubles are only just beginning as the real and digital world collide, their lives and friendship are ripped apart by algorithms, online mobs and an obsessive troll called Mr Punch.

Producer Ameena Hamid said, "I am very excited that we are getting to stage the play after such a long development period. We've been purposeful in our casting and are really excited to join such an important conversation about how we are viewed online and how who you are effects that, and hopefully encouraging people to think about what they say, the pressures of social media and how people are judged".

Matthew Gabrielli is a writer for stage, screen and funding applications, he was a winner of Theatre Royal Haymarket's Masterclass Pitch Your Play 2018. Originally from the North-West and now based in Birmingham his short plays have been performed in fringe venues in Manchester, Liverpool and across the Midlands. In 2021 he created the immersive theatre experience The Lapworth Experiment at Lapworth Museum of Geology and was one of Graeae's Beyond Artists.

Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd is a London based theatrical production company. At the helm of Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd. is London based creative producer, festival curator and facilitator Ameena Hamid. Ameena's work focuses on putting underrepresented voices centre stage and she is particularly passionate about increasing inclusivity and representation in theatre. Ameena has been heralded as "a true role model to the future generations" by Official London Theatre and is one of The Stage 25, theatremakers to watch out for in 2022 and beyond. Ameena was an EdFringe and British Council Emerging Producer and one of Stage One's Bridge the Gap Producers. She is on the Board of the League of Independent Producers, part of the Creative Freelances Shaping London's Recovery Advisory Group and is Theatre Producer at Soho Theatre.

Running Time: 90 minutes | Suitable for ages: 14+





