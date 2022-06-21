Cast Announced For World Premiere of MANDELA at the Young Vic

The Young Vic today announces the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Mandela, a new musical that tells the story of Mandela the man and the movement behind him. Featuring a book by Laiona Michelle, music and lyrics by Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, and directed by Schele Williams Mandela is presented in proud partnership with Nandi Mandela, Luvuyo Madasa and the Mandela family.

Infused with the rhythms and spirit of South Africa, Mandela shines a light on the South African people's courageous fight for their liberation. For 27 years, Mandela and his comrades sacrificed their freedom and their families paid the price. It is a story of determination, hope and how the world rallied to free him and his people.

Michael Luwoye and Danielle Fiamanya play Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela with Gregory Armand as Vusi, Zion Battles as Bongani, Earl Carpenter as the Prime Minister, Stewart Clarke as the Warden, Hanna Dimtsu as Nomsa, Lerato Gwebu as Adelaide Tambo, Prudence Jezile as Praise Singer, Akmed Junior Khemalai as Walter Sisulu, Blue Makwana as Gugu, Kayleigh McKnight as Barbara, Posi Morakinyo as Thembi Mandela, Sneziey Msomi as Albertina Sisulu/Maki Mandela, Ryan O'Donnell as Joe Slovo, Adam Pearce as Kobus, Shiv Rabheru as Ahmed Kathrada, Will Richardson as Piet, Leanne Robinson as Zindzi Mandela, and Ntsikelelo Nicholas Vani as Oliver Tambo. Further casting to be announced.

Mandela features additional music & lyrics by Bongi Duma, with choreography by Gregory Maqoma, set design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, costume designs by Fay Fullerton, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Jon Clark, orchestration and musical supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG. Completing the creative team are Associate Choreographer Dickson Mbi, Assistant Director Becca Chadder, Associate Set Designer Debbie Duru, Associate Music Director Sam Young and Associate Casting Director Richard Johnston.

Mandela will be broadcast live for four performances as part of Best Seat in Your House, the Young Vic's immersive multi-camera player that allows audience members to pick their preferred camera angle during the live show. The broadcast experience is designed uniquely for the production, with multiple cameras positioned to offer unique perspectives of the show. Captions, audio description and BSL-interpretation will be available for every stream. Tickets for Best Seat in Your House broadcasts of Mandela will go on sale later in the year.

The development of Best Seat in Your House was made possible with public support from the UK Government's Culture Recovery Fund. Additional generous support was provided by the Genesis Foundation's Genesis Kickstart Fund.

Relaxed Performance: 4 January 2023, 7.30pm

Socially Distanced Performance: 21 December 2022, 7.30pm

BSL Performance: 13 December 2022 & 12 January 2023, 7.30pm

Audio Described Performance: 19 December 2022,10 & 24 January 2023, 7.30pm

Captioned Performance: 15 December 2022 & 5 January 2023, 7.30pm

Best Seat in Your House broadcasts: 19, 20 & 21 January 2023, 7.30pm and 21 January 2023, 2.30pm