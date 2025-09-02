Carrie-Anne Ingrouille Will Direct and Choreograph LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Olivier award nominated director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille will direct and choreograph a new revival of the classic musical masterpiece LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, premiering at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre from 25 September – 29 November 2026, with a national press night on 30 September. This ten-week run in Manchester will be the longest sit-down production to play in the UK since the 2007 West End production.

Tickets are on sale now to Hope Mill Theatre friends, with tickets on general sale from Wednesday 3 September 2025 at 10am.

This production will see the continuation of the successful producing partnership of Thomas Hopkins Productions and the Hope Mill Theatre following their success of Rose starring Maureen Lipman, that opened at the venue prior to its sold-out West End run in 2023, and their most recent partnership of Peter Quilter's award-winning comedy Glorious' due to embark on a full UK tour in 2026.

Thomas Hopkins and The Hope Mill have come together to mount this new production, with a commitment to create a truly authentic representation that honours the original spirit of the show.

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille is currently represented in the West End and on Broadway with her critically acclaimed choreography for SIX The Musical playing at the Vaudeville Theatre, London and the Lena Horne Theatre, New York. For her work on the show, Carrie-Anne has received Tony, Drama Desk, Olivier, WhatsOnStage, Offie and The Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Award nominations for Best Choreography.

Her other credits include: Miss Saigon (UK Tour), The Parent Agency (Chester Storyhouse), The Importance of Being Earnest (National Theatre & Noel Coward Theatre), Dear Evan Hansen (Nottingham Playhouse/UK Tour), The Merry Widow (Glyndebourne Opera), Sisters of Mersey & The Legend of Rooney's Ring (Liverpool's Royal Court), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Lido2, Paris), Rock Follies (Chichester Festival Theatre), Village Idiot (Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse & Ramps on the Moon), The Good Person of Szechwan (Sheffield Crucible, Lyric Hammersmith & ETT), Monsoon Wedding-The Musical (St. Ann's Warehouse, New York), Antigone (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Our Generation (National Theatre & Chichester Festival Theatre), Wonderful Town (Opera Holland Park), This is My Family (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Catherine Tate Show Live (UK Tour), Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense (Duke of York's Theatre), The Suicide (National Theatre), The Mad Hatter's Tea Party (Royal Opera House, The Roundhouse).

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille said, “it's an absolute joy to be directing and choreographing Little Shop of Horrors. Funny, full of dark twists, and pulsing with a raw, playful energy, it remains utterly iconic. I'm excited to bring a fresh perspective while honouring its timeless appeal, and I can't wait to bring it to life for new audiences while celebrating everything fans already love.”

Thomas Hopkins said “I have long admired Carrie-Anne's work and her extraordinary eye for creating work. I cannot be more excited to have Carrie-Anne leading this mayor revival of one of the world's most beloved musicals.”

Joseph Houston, Artistic Director of The Hope Mill Theatre said, “At Hope Mill theatre we are thrilled to say that Little Shop of Horrors is finally on sale. Over the past decade we have produced many exciting musical premieres and revivals, and Little Shop has long been on our bucket list of musicals to bring to life in our space, and the time has never felt more right. Once again working alongside our producing partner Thomas Hopkins, this is sure to be a special collaboration on an equally special musical production.”

Little Shop of Horrors has music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Sherman.