Aidan Sadler To Bring BIG GAY AFTERPARTY To Edinburgh Fringe 2024!

Award-winning queer cabaret icon and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler is set to take over Edinburgh Fringe with a month of electric comedy and cabaret shows.

They will be using this opportunity to bring their highly acclaimed award-nominated show Melody back to stage alongside a brand new alternate late-night club cabaret Big Gay Afterparty.

We begin with Melody, where Aidan Sadler will springboard through the top steps to surviving the apocalypse with 80s-inspired synth-wave melodies. Expect musings on the price of a meal deal, the art of living in the moment and a deliciously scandalous encounter in a shipyard. With electrifying original hits you'll be humming to Armageddon, Melody finally answers the highly anticipated question: 'will it ever stop?' Nominated for Best Cabaret at the West End Wilma Awards.

This is swiftly followed by their Big Gay Afterparty, the late-night variety club night boasting the biggest award winning stars on the scene. Queer, chic and outrageous - you're invited to the biggest, gayest party at the Fringe (fun straights allowed). Indulge in the hottest pop-up cabaret experience on Cowgate with a rotating selection of the most electrifying and scandalous performers at the festival. This is where artists, dreamers and vagabonds drink, make mistakes and dance until the wee hours.

Aidan Sadler show creator and performer said, "This year's festival will be the biggest for me yet, performing over 50 shows in total... Bloody hell! This fringe I'm bringing a jam-packed roster of the best performers with me, but unfortunately they aren't as important as me because I'm the protagonist. In this climate, grassroots performers having the opportunity to bring shows to the fringe is getting increasingly more difficult and I'm so grateful I have the opportunity to work with these brilliant independent venues to make it happen and pay all of my artists for their work! Melody is my loud, riotous solo show with brilliant music from my band about how weird modern times are and it's perfectly followed by my Big Gay Afterparty, which requires no description - like a can of tomato soup but sexy. It's the end of the world as we know it, let's have a party!!!"

Performance: Aug 2-4, 6-11, 13-18, 20-25

Times: 19.50-20.50

Venue: The Ballroom, Voodoo Rooms, 19a W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

Ticket prices: from £12

Edinburgh Fringe ticket link: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/aidan-sadler-melody

Melody Creative Team

Aidan Sadler (performer, writer)

George Bricher (co-writer)

Dusty Limits (director)

Rob Fincham (music producer)

Joe Tapper (composer)

Hannah Richards (composer)

Julie-Ann Laidlaw (producer, Blonde Ambitions)

Big Gay Afterparty Creative Team

Aidan Sadler (performer, curator)

Ollie Horn (producer, RGB Monster)

Steven Case (producer, RGB Monster)

