COMPOSITOR E Comes to Omnibus Theatre

Following the success of recent co-productions including FIJI, THE GIRL WHO WAS VERY GOOD and DRUM, Omnibus Theatre has announced Charlie Dupré’s Compositor E, directed by the Omnibus Theatre’s Artistic Director Marie McCarthy.

Published by Methuen Drama and longlisted for the Bruntwood Playwriting Prize in 2022. The play follows 17-year-old apprentice typesetter, John, working on a commission of Shakespeare’s first-ever complete works as he processes his turbulent upbringing and is presented in line with the 400th anniversary of the publication of the First Folio.

Celebrating the power and joy of words, Compositor E explores the many unlikely fingerprints that write and re-write history. Running from 22 September to 7 October, with previews from 19 September this new in-house production announced within the season marking Omnibus Theatre’s 10th Birthday and fuses its heritage as a Library with its current life as an independent theatre.

Marie McCarthy, Artistic Director of Omnibus Theatre said today, “When I read Charlie Dupré’s play set in 1623, I was struck by how relevant it is to audiences today: exploring themes around authenticity, creative agency and shining a light on the working-class people who shaped history - rather than just the traditional heroes we are taught about. In line with our 10th Birthday this Autumn, we look forward to creating a new production, which celebrates the stories we all have in us.”

Omnibus Theatre Presents

COMPOSITOR E

Written by Charlie Dupré

Directed by Marie McCarthy

Designer: Sophia Pardon; Assistant Designer: Yijin Li; Assistant Designer: Lila Vitos; Lighting Designer and Videographer: Rachel Sampley; Sound Designer: Adam McCready; Stage Manager: Meghan Smyth; Dramaturg: Sam Pout; Associate Director: Chris Yarnell; Assistant Director: Joanna Woźnicka

19 September – 7 October

Press Night: Friday 22 September at 7:30pm

‘There’s power in that fingerprint of yours. Make sure to use it wisely.’

London 1623. Apprentice typesetter, 17-year-old John arrives to work under the mentorship of ambitious printer Isaac Jaggard on a potentially game-changing new commission - Shakespeare’s first-ever complete works.

As John grapples to stamp a manuscript of ‘Macbeth’ onto the page, fuelled by his dark past, he finds himself weaving his own narrative into the text. But as the ink sets, he begins questioning who the storytellers really are…

Presented in line with the 400th anniversary of the publication of the First Folio, Compositor E celebrates the power of words and explores the many unlikely fingerprints that write and re-write history.

Published by Methuen Drama and long listed for the prestigious Bruntwood Prize.

Charlie Dupré is a graduate of the Jerwood Arvon playwriting mentorship scheme. His spoken word show The Stories of Shakey P premiered at the Edinburgh Festival, before showings at Arcola Theatre, Roundhouse, Trafalgar Studios and Royal Shakespeare Company. His first ensemble play Macblair played at the Brighton and Edinburgh Fringes and was one of The Scotsman’s Top 6 hot picks for political shows. Its sequel Boris Rex (Tristan Bates Theatre) was nominated for an Off-Westend Award in 2019. iTalk (Platypus Theatre), was nominated for the 2022 Ikarus Prize for young people’s theatre in Berlin and A MAP’s Tale for Monstress Mess opened at Neue Bühne Friedrichshain. An earlier draft of Compositor E was longlisted for the Bruntwood Playwriting Prize 2022 and was performed at Vault Festival. The run at Omnibus Theatre marks his first in-house production as playwright.

Marie McCarthy is Artistic Director of Omnibus Theatre, where her directing credits include SAD, The Little Prince, Spring Offensive, Hangmen Rehanged, Dead Boy Café (Omnibus Theatre. Other directing credits include When The Fallen Sang (St Giles in the Fields); The Crucible (Queens Theatre, Hornchurch); Macbeth (Kents Caverns, Torquay); What You Will (Associate Director Cultural Olympiad / Globe Theatre) 1908: Body and Soul (Cultural Olympiad, Henley Festival, Jacksons Lane); Pride and Prejudice (National Tour); Alice in the Walled Garden (Sixteen Feet Productions); The Secret Garden (National Tour); Not In My Name (Associate Director, Theatre Veritae); The Bonds (Oval House Theatre); Wind in the Willows (National Tour); Shakespeare’s Sonnets (Globe Theatre); Regarding X (Old Red Lion); SE1 (Lightning Ensemble); The Chess Players (Wandsworth Arts Festival); The Mayday (Lightning Ensemble); Dissonant World (Hampstead Town Hall); Like Love (European and American Tour); Love and Understanding (Library Theatre, Manchester); Losing It (Soho Theatre Studio).