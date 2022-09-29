CHRISTIAN BRIGHTY: PLAYBOY Comes To London's Soho Theatre



Following a completely sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning comedian and TikTok sensation, Christian Brighty brings his steamy pageant of Romantic absurdity & nonsense to Soho Theatre. Forget Bridgerton. Forget Austen. Playboy is the greatest love story you've ever laughed at.

Lord Christian Brighty is the country's most notorious rake. He puts the pro in reprobate, the don in hedonism, and the key in chastity belts. But when this saucy libertine falls for a Duchess, can he reform himself?

An absurd, physical comedy spectacular packed with ballroom dances and deadly duels, this Playboy is sure to make the whole town swoon, and then elope with their daughters. Lampooning all your favourite period dramas, before forcing you to reconsider your penchants, Playboy was one of the best reviewed comedy shows at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has been nominated for the Amused Moose Award and Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Christian Brighty is an actor, comedian and student of legendary clown school Ecole Phillipe Gaulier. He was named winner of the 2019 Otherplace Award at Brighton Fringe and placed 3rd in the Leicester Square Theatre Sketch Off 2022. He has performed sell-out runs at the Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe, as part of sketch group Privates. In 2021, his TikTok sketches based on Bridgerton, Poldark and Jane Austen catapulted him to viral stardom, racking up a combined 50 million views. These sketches have been featured on Buzzfeed, Tyla, and even broadcast on American TV Network MSNBC, gaining him 436,000 followers and quickly securing his place as the internet's answer to Mr Darcy.

Christian Brighty: Playboy is written and performed by Christian Brighty and Amy Greaves, co-devised with Dan Lees, directed by Ben Clark.