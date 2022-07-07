Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHESS Announces Full West End Concert Cast And Extra Theatre Royal Drury Lane Date

The concert will feature Samantha Barks, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann

Jul. 7, 2022  
Full casting has now been revealed for Chess in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with an additional date now also revealed.

The concert is to be led by Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Misérables) as Florence, Hadley Fraser (2:22 A Ghost Story, City of Angels) as Anatoly, Joel Harper-Jackson as Freddie (Cock, Kinky Boots), Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as Svetlana and Ako Mitchell (Caroline Or Change, The Color Purple) as The Arbiter. They are now to be joined by Craige Els (Matilda the Musical, The Imitation Game) as Molokov.

Completing the ensemble is Joshua Robinson, joining Joseph Craig, Darius J James, Aoife Kenny, Jessica Lee, Nick Len, Natasha May-Thomas, Alice Readie, Stuart Rouse, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Grant Thresh and Libby Watts.

Tim Rice, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus' musical follows a competitive chess rivalry against the backdrop of the Cold War. It includes numbers such as "Nobody's Side", "The Arbiter", "Anthem" and "One Night in Bangkok".

The creative team is led by director and choreographer Nick Winston, associate director and choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical director Freddie Tapner, designer Ruth Sutcliffe, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Tom Marshall, video projection designer Duncan McLean, casting Harry Blumenau and lighting programmer Chris Winn.

Joining them are assistant director and choreographer Tara Young, production manager Pete Kramer, company stage manager Rachael Downey, deputy stage manager Bryony Relf, costume supervisor Stephen Frosdick, sound 1 by Harry Greatorex, sound 2 Olly Smith, production sound engineer Josh Richardson, chorus master Dan Turek and assistant musical director Honor Halford-MacLeod.

There will be an additional matinee performance on 2 August 2022.



