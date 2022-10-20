Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on Monday 5 December at 7.30pm.

Oct. 20, 2022  
CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in December

Direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mischief today announces a one night only London performance of their new laugh-out-loud and thoughtful comedy Charlie Russell AIMS TO PLEASE at The Other Palace on Monday 5 December at 7.30pm.

Charlie has been told before that she can't please everyone. But she knows it's just an excuse. She can and she will. She'll find out what you like, and using every tool and talent at her disposal will find something for every single member of the audience.

She's aiming to please everyone. And she means EVERYONE.

Written and performed by original Mischief member Charlie Russell (original cast The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC comedy The Goes Wrong Show) and directed by Katie-Ann McDonough, this genuinely touching comedy showcases improv at its finest.

Charlie Russell commented, 'I'm really looking forward to doing the show in London. I had such a good time and a wonderful run at The Fringe so I'm excited to be able to share it with more people!'

Charlie Russell AIMS TO PLEASE is created and performed by Charlie Russell and directed by Katie-Ann McDonough, with lighting design by David Howe¸ music composed by Ed Zanders, sound design by James Melling and video design by Virginie Taylor. This Mischief production is being produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Charlie Russell is an actor, writer, improviser, and Creative Associate of Mischief Theatre. Charlie is an original creator and cast member of much of Mischief's work, including The Play That Goes Wrong (UK tour/West End/Broadway), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance/West End/BBC1 adaptation), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End), Groan Ups (West End), Mischief Movie Night (London/UK tour) and The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1). Charlie has also co-produced (as part of Mischief) Mischief Movie Night (London/UK tour, 2017/2018). In 2019 she produced Piano_Play (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). Her other acting credits include And Then There Were None (BBC1 & Mammoth Screen), and the short film Kite Strings, written and directed by Kirsty Patrick-Ward and released in 2022, and has appeared in Austentatious. She was also the Comedy Sequences Consultant for the 2022 run of Sister Act The Musical, directed by Bill Buckhurst.





