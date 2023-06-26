CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK Tour Cancels Performance Over Heat Concerns

The Saturday, June 24 show in south London was cancelled due to "outside temperatures in excess of 30 degrees, and its impact on working conditions on stage."

By: Jun. 26, 2023

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK Tour Cancels Performance Over Heat Concerns

The UK tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was forced to cancel a recent performance due to heat concerns. On Saturday, June 24, the show was set to perform in south London, but was cancelled due to "outside temperatures in excess of 30 degrees, and its impact on working conditions on stage."

The production released a statement on social media, citing that ticketholders will receive a message from their point of purchase.

Read the full statement below:

Based on the iconic story, this spectacular stage show follows the hit West End and Broadway productions to combine the memorable songs from the original 1970’s motion picture (‘The Candy Man’ and ‘Pure Imagination’) with all new numbers from the multi award-winning songwriters of Hairspray.

When Charlie Bucket finds one of the five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the other winners can’t wait to feast on the sweets of their dreams. But beyond the gates, they discover more than just remarkable edible delights. As they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka’s marvellous mind, they soon learn that nobody leaves the same way that they arrived…

The weird and wonderful world of Roald Dahl’S Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The Musical will dazzle your senses when it plays in your city as part of its first ever UK & Ireland Tour.

Learn more and book tickets at https://charlieandthechocolatefactory.co.uk/.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



