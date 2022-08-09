CAGES Comes to London's Riverside Studios This September

Following the phenomenal success of CAGES in Los Angeles, Scenario Two and Woolf, and The Wondershow have announced that the critically acclaimed, one-of-a-kind show will be making its way to London's Riverside Studios this September, with performances taking place from 13 September 2022 to 1 January 2023 and opening night on 21 September 2022.

CAGES is an intimate and mysterious gothic romance that left audiences in awe at its LA premiere. This stunningly realised and utterly unique live experience presents a mind-bending, technologically innovative visual spectacle, the like of which is rarely seen in the West End let alone in off-west end theatre. Masterfully weaving state-of-the-art 3D video and animation with live performance and original songs that pulse with an addictive pop energy, CAGES pulls out all the stops to conjure a rock opera for the modern age.

Welcome to Anhedonia, where emotions are forbidden, and hearts are locked in CAGES. Woolf is a lone soul living in the shadows until he meets the dazzlingly peculiar Madeline. Can their newly minted love survive the dystopian world of control they inhabit? Long buried stories come to the surface, as dreams and reality intersect, and all Woolf holds dear is threatened.

CAGES touches upon all of the senses during a unique two-hour performance that will alter your perception of what's possible on a theatrical stage through ground-breaking technology, an all-consuming sphere of sound, and state-of-the-art visuals. All music and lyrics for the show are composed, produced, and arranged by creators CJ Baran and Benjamin Romans. You can find CJ Baran on stage - performing live on show nights.

Producers and Co-directors, Scenario Two Anthony Lilley and John Berry comment: "When we first saw Cages - even on a shaky video taken in Los Angeles in the final days before lockdown in 2020 - we were pretty sure it was something special. The pandemic meant that it took almost a year and a half before we were able to travel to the US to see it in person and then we were in absolutely no doubt. It blew us away. This was an amazing live show, like nothing we had ever seen or heard. Full of heart and soul, beautiful music, and state-of-the-art technology, spectacularly done.

And so, as soon as we possibly could, we have brought it to London to introduce UK audiences to Woolf and the Wondershow's ground-breaking combination of live performance, cinematic effects, holographic and immersive sound. We couldn't be more excited."