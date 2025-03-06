Bush Theatre Reveals New Artistic Director and Co-CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bush Theatre trustees have appointed Taio Lawson as the theatre's new Artistic Director and Co-CEO. Taio joins the company in Summer 2025 and will oversee the final season of plays programmed by Lynette Linton, who leaves in March 2025. Taio's first season of work will launch in early 2026. He will lead the Bush in partnership with Executive Director and Co-CEO Mimi Findlay.

Taio is currently the Genesis Fellow / Associate Director at the Young Vic. He was previously Associate Director of Kiln Theatre and has held Resident Director roles at Sheffield Theatres, the Almeida and on the West End run of Hamilton.

Selected Director credits include: an unfinished man (The Yard Theatre), NW Stories (Kiln Theatre), HOME Digital (Young Vic Theatre), Macbeth (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), Hang (Sheffield Theatres), White Devil (East 15 Acting School), Home - Installation (Young Vic Theatre). In 2026 Taio will be directing Seagulls for Kiln Theatre, a sharp contemporary Black British retelling of Chekhov's The Seagull, which he has co-written with Dipo Baruwa-Etti.

Taio is also a trustee for PiPA (Parents and Carers in the Performing Arts), the organisation committed to amplifying the voices of everyone with caring responsibilities in the performing arts, to change mindsets and working practices alike.

Taio Lawson said, ‘I am honoured to be stepping into the role of Artistic Director of the Bush, at a time when the need for enduring original narratives is so important. The Bush is unequalled in its championing of new writing and talent development, as well as being a vital hub for the local diverse community. We will stay committed to welcoming everyone, locally and nationally. Lynette Linton and Daniel Bailey have done an incredible job here and helmed a powerful artistic chapter in the theatre's history and I am excited to build on that, programme bold pieces that speak to our hearts and stimulates our minds, that both comfort and challenge us. There are so many people that Mimi and I stand on the shoulders of and I want to acknowledge the long legacy of exceptional leadership that has brought the Bush to where it is today. I hope to make you all proud.'

Chair of the Bush Theatre Board Uzma Hasan said, ‘We are delighted to embark on an exhilarating new era for the Bush Theatre with our new Artistic Director Taio Lawson at the helm. Taio is a leader in a new generation of theatre makers. His vision, passion, and commitment to artists and audiences is deeply inspiring. He shares the Bush's mission to prioritise new writing, artistic innovation, sustainability and deeper engagement with our community. We are grateful to our supporters, donors, and the incredible Bush team whose belief in our mission allows us to keep breaking new ground. Under Taio's leadership the Bush will continue to influence the British and Irish theatrical landscape in bold and unexpected ways.'

Bush Theatre's Executive Director and Co-CEO, Mimi Findlay said, ‘This is a truly exciting appointment for the Bush Theatre. Welcoming an artist whose work has consistently challenged and uplifted the discourse of what theatre and new writing can be, Taio brings an great track record, wealth of knowledge and clear vision for the future of the building, and its community of theatre makers, audiences and supporters. As the Bush looks to deepen its commitment to championing British and Irish writers, reflecting the world we live in today, it is clear that Taio will elevate our most recent successes by building upon the legacy of those Artistic Directors that have led before him, and bring the building into a new phase of innovation, truth and engagement with its community of artists and audiences in Shepherds Bush.'

Neil Darlison, Director, Theatre, Arts Council England, said: ‘The Bush is one of the most exciting new writing theatres in London, showcasing innovative theatre makers, new and diverse voices, and a programme that reflects a range of cultural experiences from underrepresented communities. The appointment of Taio Lawson as the new Artistic Director, continues the theatre's tradition of supporting and sustaining the careers of talented artists, bold voices, and new leadership.'

Comments