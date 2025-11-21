British Airways Revealed as Founding Partner of the Transformed Olympia Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British Airways has been unveiled as the first Founding Partner of Olympia, a collaboration which will bring together two iconic British heritage brands in a multi-year, multi-million-pound agreement.

Through this founding partnership, British Airways will become the naming partner for Olympia’s new state-of-the-art music venue and world-class theatre, and will integrate the destination as part of its loyalty programme, offering exclusive benefits to its members in venues across the site.

Built as an events and exhibitions venue almost 140 years ago, Olympia is being transformed into a world-leading showcase for global culture, live entertainment, innovation and creativity. As well as the heritage halls and the new music venue and theatre, the reimagined destination will be home to two new hotels, 30 bars, restaurants and eateries – offering food ranging from grab-and-go to fine dining, 550,000 sq ft of best-in-class offices and 2.5 acres of new public space that will be animated with a year-round enlivenment programme.

The UK’s flag carrier will become the naming rights partner of two brand-new flagship venues: British Airways ARC and the British Airways Theatre, Olympia.

Located above Olympia’s existing West Hall, British Airways ARC will be operated by AEG Presents UK, a division of AEG’s global sports, entertainment and venue operator business. Due to open in 2026, it will offer a state-of-the-art, purpose-built live music and events venue with a capacity of 3,800.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the 1,575-capacity world-class British Airways Theatre, Olympia currently under construction, will be the largest permanent new theatre to be built in London in almost 50 years and will be operated by global entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment and Broadway’s largest theatre owner, The Shubert Organization, in a groundbreaking and historic 50:50 joint-venture partnership.

The two performance venues will form the heart of the reimagined Olympia, continuing the destination’s legacy as a hub for live entertainment since its opening in 1886.

Through this Founding Partnership with Olympia, British Airways Club members will be able to enjoy exclusive access and year-round special touches across the destination.

British Airways Club members will gain access to a ringfenced allocation of tickets at every British Airways ARC show via a dedicated portal. To make their Olympia visits extra special, British Airways customers will be able choose from tickets offering exclusive access to the airline’s VIP lounge, the British Airways Wing, featuring a dedicated cocktail bar and, for select shows, a private balcony overlooking the stage.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We proudly celebrate British originality in everything we do, and we are thrilled to be investing in the future of London’s arts and culture scene. Being a Founding Partner of Olympia allows us to celebrate the best of both British and globally recognised talent across music and theatre.

“This iconic new destination, visible from our aircraft as customers arrive at Heathrow, offers a unique opportunity to connect our customers with our home city’s vibrant culture. We’re excited to be part of Olympia’s transformation and be able to offer our customers even more exclusive benefits that go beyond travel.”

Michael Volkert, CEO of Olympia Estates, said: “This new partnership with British Airways is testament to Olympia’s heritage, and to its future. For the last 140 years, Olympia has played a massive part in Britain’s cultural life, from welcoming one of the very first cinema screenings in the country to hosting performances from the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd. Now, as we inch ever closer to opening the doors of our fantastic new venues, we are delighted to be partnering with another iconic British brand to bring Londoners and visitors from all over the world the best music, premium theatre and hospitality the capital has to offer.”

Trafalgar Entertainment’s Co-Founder and Creative Director, Sir Howard Panter, said: “We’re enormously excited at the potential of operating the theatre-of-tomorrow at Olympia. It’s wonderful to be developing this groundbreaking partnership with British Airways in what will be a truly iconic theatrical venue.”